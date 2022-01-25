Here are options if you aren’t eligible for Navient's student loan forgiveness settlement

For years, many student loan borrowers have suffered under the weight of excessive debt.

Some 66,000 borrowers finally got relief when the recent Navient settlement erased their balances. (Here's how to know if you're one of them.)

Millions more may never experience that kind of debt cancellation.

Although federal student loan borrowers have the option to pause their monthly bills without interest until May 1, federal student loan forgiveness on a broader scale is looking less likely since it was left out of Democrats' Build Back Better agenda.

There are, however, other ways to get a break, although they may come with a catch.

More from Personal Finance:

Navient required to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans

Companies raise perks to repay employees’ student loans

Americans say they need to earn $122,000 to feel financially healthy

For starters, borrowers can take advantage of the payment pause, for now, and consider whether to consolidate or refinance their outstanding loans.

If you have several different loans, consolidating could help streamline and simplify your payment into one monthly bill.

You could also choose to extend the terms beyond the standard 10 years to lower your monthly payments. Although, if you extend the term of the loan, you ultimately will pay more interest on the balance.

However, if you're under an income-driven repayment plan, or if you've made payments toward public service loan forgiveness, consolidating your current loans could cause you to lose credit toward those programs.

The Biden administration has relaxed the rules around public service loan forgiveness with a limited waiver, which means some of your past payments may now count toward loan forgiveness. This temporary waiver entitles more borrowers to the cancellation, but must be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.