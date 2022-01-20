Americans say they need to earn $122,000 to feel financially healthy

Rising prices have already taken a toll on how many Americans feel about their finances.

Even as the economy recovers and employers roll out wage increases to attract and retain workers amid an ongoing labor shortage, most workers say it's not enough in the face of soaring inflation.

In 2022, companies expect to give their employees another 3.4% raise as the competition for talent intensifies.

But that may not cut it either.

Americans now say they need to be making roughly $122,000 a year to feel financially healthy, more than double the national average, according to a report from financial services website Personal Capital.

More from Personal Finance:

Companies are expecting to give 3.4% raises in 2022

Why your 401(k) employer match may not be yours yet

Your required 401(k) and IRA withdrawals are changing

The 2022 Wealth & Wellness Index found that how people feel about their financial health is largely determined by their income, as well as the amount of debt and savings they have.

With inflation already taking a bite out of the wage gains from 2021, most workers said that increasing expenses and not getting paid enough are preventing them from shaking off the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Despite notching the first real wage gains in years, Americans must now contend with a higher cost of living, which is growing at the fastest annual pace in about four decades.