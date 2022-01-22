Navient is forgiving the student debt of 66,000 borrowers. How to know if you're one of them

There was a great deal of interest in the recent news that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers, would be canceling the debt of 66,000 borrowers.

The main question people had: Am I one of them?

Probably not, is the short answer.

Just around 0.15% of the country's student loan borrowers will get their debt cleared from the settlement between the lender and dozens of states.

Navient was accused of giving out loans to those who couldn't afford to repay them. Under the agreement's terms, another 350,000 federal student loan borrowers will get a small check in the mail from the company.

Navient has denied all allegations.

"The company's decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court," said Navient's chief legal officer Mark Heleen, in a statement.

Here are the details of the settlement, including who will actually get the relief.