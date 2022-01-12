Here’s how rising inflation may affect your 2021 tax bill

Ed Jones | AFP | Getty Images

For example, couples who file together and are selling their primary home may exclude up to $500,000 of profit from capital gains taxes ($250,000 for single filers), provided they meet the ownership and use tests. These amounts haven't changed since 1997, despite median home sales prices more than doubling over the past 20 years, and property values have outpaced wages over the past decade. However, the fixed exemptions are by design, according to Leonard Burman, institute fellow at the Urban Institute and co-founder of the Tax Policy Center. "I think the intent was for that exemption level to decline in value over time," he said. "Basically, it's a way of phasing in a tax increase or at least limiting the revenue costs."

Basically, it's a way of phasing in a tax increase or at least limiting the revenue costs. Leonard Burman Institute fellow at the Urban Institute and co-founder of the Tax Policy Center

The thresholds for taxes on Social Security benefits have also stayed the same for decades. Currently, up to 85% may be taxable if adjusted gross income, levy-free interest and one-half of Social Security benefits exceed $34,000 for single filers and $44,000 for married couples filing jointly. "I think the intent was to have more Social Security benefits taxable over time," Burman said. "And it was a way to slow the hemorrhaging of the Social Security trust fund."

Surcharge for higher earners

Another fixed provision is the thresholds for a 3.8% surcharge on investment income put in place by former President Barack Obama. The levy kicks in when modified adjusted gross income passes $200,000 for single filers and $250,000 for couples, and those floors haven't adjusted, creating a tax hike for higher earners every year, Harris said. And the controversial $10,000 limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, hasn't changed since 2018. While House Democrats passed a bump to $80,000 through 2030 as part of their spending package, the future of Build Back Better is unclear. "It really does hammer lots of people depending on what state you live in," Harris said.

State taxes