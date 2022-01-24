Here's the financial assistance that could make the cut in Biden's smaller Build Back Better

US President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report from the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2021. Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

The U.S. government has sent an unprecedented amount of aid to Americans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet the latest efforts to deploy more financial help through the Build Back Better bill have stalled in President Joe Biden last week said Congress may still be able to pass parts of the social and climate policies proposed in the package. One key reason the bill has hit a road block is the opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, who has split with his party on many of the key proposals in the package. Democrats were hoping to pass the bill through reconciliation, which would require all Democrats in the Senate to support it. However, after Congress approved about $4.5 trillion in total aid spending to help curb the effects of the pandemic, there is another reason more aid is not an urgent priority: the U.S. economy has changed. Inflation is now at historic highs after having accelerated at the fastest 12-month pace in about 40 years, according to the latest government data. "The inflation that we are seeing, partly due to the significant fiscal spending, is going to cause future push back to programs that are as aggressive as this," Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James, said of Build Back Better.

Moreover, high unemployment in the early onset of the pandemic has largely recovered. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in December. In comparison, it had climbed to 14.8% at the height of the pandemic. Democrats used the package as an opportunity to push for the "Big Tent" the party promotes. But messaging a package with 70 different elements proved difficult, said Jason Grumet, president of the Bipartisan Policy Center. The result was that much of the focus was on the total cost of the package. Even that headline number — $3.5 trillion, $1.8 trillion or $1.2 trillion — was not easily agreed upon, Grumet said. "There were no provisions being proposed that were not essential to some important facet of Democratic Party constituency," Grumet said. Now the party is tasked with identifying exactly which proposals could stay in a whittled down package. "There's two really big components that I feel strongly about that I'm not sure I can get in the package: one is the child care tax credit and the other is help for cost of community colleges," Biden said during a press conference last week. Provisions to support families will likely still make it into the bill, Mills said. But many proposals will have to be left out due to cost constraints set by Manchin.

Children draw on top of a Treasury check prop during a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021. Alex Wong | Getty Images