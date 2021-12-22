Some Americans may receive more stimulus money this tax season

Supporters demonstrate in favor of Build Back Better on the Senate Steps of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 15, 2021. Leigh Vogel | Getty Images

Stimulus check top-offs

More stimulus check money may be available to individuals and families through what's known as the Recovery Rebate Credit. Three stimulus checks were sent for up to $1,200, $600 and $1,400 per person. The first two checks were deployed in 2020, while the payments of up to $1,400 were sent earlier this year. Each check came with its own set of requirements. Payments were based on certain income thresholds and gradually phased out. Moreover, rules for which dependents qualified and how much they could receive also varied. People who qualify but did not receive their payments of up to $1,400 this year may file for that money at tax time. Some people may stand to receive additional money if their income has gone down in the past year or if they added another dependent to their families, for example. Additionally, those who are still due the first checks for up to $1,200 or second payments of up to $600 can still claim that money. However, they will need to file a separate 2020 tax return to get those funds.

Additional child tax credit money

Washington, D.C.-area residents Cara Baldari and her 9-month-old daughter Evie (left) and Sarah Orrin-Vipond and her 8-month-old son Otto (right), join a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021. Alex Wong | Getty Images

Many families have received monthly payments if they qualify for the higher child tax credit that was put in place for this year. Those monthly checks only count toward half of the sums due to families, with the rest set to be credited at tax time. For example, a family with a child under age 5 may receive a total of $3,600 — with $1,800 in advance payments and another $1,800 due when they file their 2021 tax returns, Hanauer noted. For children ages 6 and over, families stand to receive $3,000 — with $1,500 in advance payments plus $1,500 at tax time.

Note that the enhanced child tax credit eligibility is based on income. So families with modified adjusted gross incomes of more than $150,000, if married and filing jointly; $112,500 for heads of household; or $75,000 for single filers are slated to receive just $2,000 per child. If families did not know about the advance payments or never received them, they can claim the full sums when they file. "It definitely makes a lot of sense for families to file their taxes and get that child tax credit, because it could be quite a bit of money if you have more than one child," Hanauer said.

A more generous earned income tax credit

