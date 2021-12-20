SALT deduction relief may be in peril as Build Back Better stalls

Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The Democrats' plan to increase the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, may be in peril as Build Back Better stalls.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Sunday said he won't vote for Build Back Better, halting the current version of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate package.

Lawmakers need support from all 50 Democratic senators to bypass Republican opposition in the budget reconciliation process.

And with SALT relief opposition from some Democrats, it may be difficult to pass the measure outside Build Back Better as a standalone bill.

However, some policy experts say Democrats may still revive the bill — including SALT cap relief — at the beginning of 2022.

"I may be kind of a wide-eyed optimist, but I still think there's a very good chance the Democrats will pass some version of Build Back Better early next year," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.