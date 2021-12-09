House Democrats want to raise SALT deduction cap to $80,000. What that means for your tax bill

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., speaks at a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol on April 15, 2021.

House Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package boosts the limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, to $80,000 through 2030.

However, many filers don't know how the change to SALT may affect their bottom line, experts say.

"The SALT cap increase will have the biggest effect on high-income-tax states like New York, California and New Jersey," said certified financial planner Matthew Benson, owner at Sonmore Financial in Chandler, Arizona.

Filers subtract the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from adjusted gross income to reach taxable income, the number used to calculate their bill.

For 2021, the standard deductions are $12,550 for single filers or $25,100 for married couples filing together, meaning they won't itemize if write-offs — including SALT, medical expenses, charitable gifts, mortgage interest and more — fall below those thresholds.

And since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, filers who itemize deductions can't claim more than $10,000 for SALT, increasing levies for filers with high state income and property taxes.

However, the House Democrats' plan temporarily increases the limit to $80,000, allowing eligible filers to further reduce taxable income.

"This would certainly cause more people to itemize again in high-income-tax states," said Benson, explaining how most filers don't currently exceed the standard deduction.