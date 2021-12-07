These states offer a workaround for the SALT deduction cap

As Congress wrestles over changes to the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, many business owners already qualify for a workaround.

Enacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, the SALT cap has been a pain point for filers in high-tax states, such as New York and New Jersey. And some lawmakers have been fighting to include a change in the Democrats' spending plan.

While the House package raises the SALT deduction limit to $80,000 through 2030, negotiations are ongoing in the Senate, with concerns over how to reduce the tax break for the wealthy.

More from Personal Finance:

House Democrats pass package with $80,000 SALT cap till 2030

Here are must-know changes for the 2021 tax season

How to pay 0% capital gains taxes with a six-figure income

In the meantime, nearly 20 states are offering workarounds for the write-off limit for certain businesses, and others have pending legislation.

Although the IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury have blocked some individual strategies to bypass the cap, some states have another method for pass-through businesses such as partnerships, S-corporations and some LLCs.

The IRS issued guidance on these state-level tactics in November 2020, offering the green light to certain businesses.