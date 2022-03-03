Fighting enters second week with Ukrainians still holding out

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week Thursday as fighting continues across the smaller country.

There were conflicting reports about which side controls the city of Kherson. Ukrainians still control capital Kyiv despite Russian efforts to overtake the city. Port city Maripol and Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, experienced heavy shelling Wednesday.

Specific accounts of military activity are difficult to confirm as the situation on the ground in Ukraine can change quickly.