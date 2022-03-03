White House asks Congress for additional $32.5 billion to support Ukraine, fight Covid

A participant in a peace prayer holds up a sign reading "Putin gas stop" in front of Ulm Cathedral. The world's highest church tower illuminated in the Ukrainian national colors of yellow and blue.

The White House asked Congress to immediately approve $32.5 billion in emergency funding to continue its fight against Covid-19 and support Ukraine as it weathers a Russian invasion.

The Biden administration is seeking $10 billion in immediate emergency aid to bolster humanitarian supplies, security forces and the economies in Ukraine and its central European partners, according to the new request sent to Congress from the Office of Management and Budget.

Another $22.5 billion would go toward securing the supply of Covid antiviral treatments, funding testing and vaccination and working to develop vaccines that protect against future variants, according to OMB.

"I urge the Congress to address these critical and urgent needs as part of a comprehensive government funding bill ahead of the March 11th funding deadline," OMB acting Director Shalanda Young said in letters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other leading Democrats dated Wednesday.

Young's letter noted that even more money for Ukraine and Covid will likely be needed down the road.

