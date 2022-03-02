Biden administration launches new 'KleptoCapture' task force to go after Russian oligarchs

A police officer patrols a deserted Red Square during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced a new task force Wednesday that will enforce sweeping U.S. and allied sanctions imposed on Russia for its unprovoked war in Ukraine.

The task force is yet another approach the Biden administration has taken in lockstep with transatlantic allies to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and complicit Russian elites to account.

The group of interagency law enforcement officers from the FBI, Marshals Service, IRS, Postal Inspection, Homeland Security Investigations as well as agents from the Secret Service will investigate and prosecute sanctions violations in connection with Russia's ongoing assault in Ukraine.

Teased by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, the new Department of Justice task force, dubbed Task Force KleptoCapture, will deprive Russian oligarchs of assets and other tools used to evade sanctions.

"The U.S. Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs," Biden said. "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains," Biden added.