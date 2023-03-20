What happens during a ‘credit crunch’ — and how you can prepare for one

Tetra Images | Tetra Images | Getty Images

The recent banking crisis has fueled concern of a "credit crunch" and the resulting negative impact on households, businesses and the U.S. economy. But what is a credit crunch and how might you prepare?

Loans would be tougher to get

Lending standards that are too loose can be damaging, too. During the financial crisis, for example, subprime mortgages issued en masse by banks triggered a housing crisis that ultimately cascaded into a deep recession.

Banks may prioritize a healthier balance sheet

A credit crunch seems likely given banking woes that have unfurled over the past two weeks. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed when depositors rushed to withdraw their money and the banks were unable to meet the cash demand. Banks don't keep all customers' cash on hand. They make money off those deposits by investing some of the funds or lending it (and receiving interest payments). Among SVB's problems was an investment in long-term U.S. Treasury bonds. SVB locked up billions of dollars in these bonds, which lost money as the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates aggressively last year to combat high inflation.

What this all means: To avoid a similar fate, many banks will likely prioritize shoring up their balance sheets to weather a potential bank run, experts said. Banks might crimp lending in order to have more cash on hand to meet customer redemptions, for example. Also, if bank customers withdraw funds, a bank might then have a smaller stockpile from which to make loans. "You're going to see a credit crunch happening in the U.S., and that's starting to get priced into the market in a dramatic way," Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, an investment management firm, said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" last week. A severe credit crunch isn't a foregone conclusion, though. The extent of the banking contagion remains unclear, Zandi said. The nation's largest banks are also unlikely to significantly change their lending behavior, he added.

Banks had already been clamping down



Banks had been reducing the flow of credit to businesses and households even prior to the recent mayhem. In the fourth quarter, banks reported tightening their standards for credit cards, home equity lines of credit, auto loans and other consumer loans, according to the Federal Reserve's latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey. They reported increasing the minimum credit scores required to secure such loans, for example. A significant share also tightened standards for commercial and industrial lending to businesses, the survey said. "I think many banks would naturally be looking to potentially [tighten standards] given worries about a recession, even without these banking issues that have come to the fore recently," said Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar.

How to prepare for a credit crunch

There are some steps consumers can take now to prepare for a possible credit crunch. If you have a looming credit need, make sure your creditworthiness is "as attractive as can possibly be the case," Benz said. That might include ensuring you pay credit card bills and other debt payments in full and on time each month; reducing your credit utilization rate; or requesting a credit report and disputing any errors. Businesses with loans that are nearing the end of their term should try to figure out how to refinance the loan or roll it over "sooner rather than later," Zandi said. Consumers should also shore up their "personal balance sheet" in case tighter credit were to trigger an economic downturn, Benz said. Ensure you have the cash on hand in an emergency reserve to weather potential joblessness, for example, she said.