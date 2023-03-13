Something broke, but the Fed is still expected to go through with rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress, in Hart Building on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

When the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates, it generally keeps doing so until something breaks, or so goes the collective Wall Street wisdom. So with the second- and third-largest bank failures ever in the books just over the past few days and worries of more to come, that would seem to qualify as significant breakage and reason for the central bank to back off. Not so fast. Even with the failure over the past several days of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that forced regulators to spring into action, markets still expect the Fed to keep up its inflation-fighting efforts. In fact, the dramatic events may not even technically qualify as something breaking in the collective Wall Street mind. "No, it doesn't," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. "Is this enough to qualify as the kind of break that would have the Fed pivot? The market overall doesn't think so." While market pricing was volatile Monday, the bias was towards a Fed that would continue tightening monetary policy. Traders assigned an 85% probability of a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Open Market Committee meets March 21-22 in Washington, according to a CME Group estimate. For a brief period last week, markets were expecting a 0.5-point move, following remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicating the central bank was concerned over recent hot inflation data.

Pondering a pivot

Goldman Sachs on Monday said it does not expect the Fed to hike at all this month, though there were few, if any, other Wall Street forecasters who shared that position. Both Bank of America and Citigroup said they expect the Fed to make the quarter-point move, likely followed by a few more. Moreover, even though Goldman said it figures the Fed will skip in March, it still is looking for quarter-point hikes in May, June and July. "We think Fed officials are likely to prioritize financial stability for now, viewing it as the immediate problem and high inflation as a medium-term problem," Goldman told clients in a note. Krosby said the Fed is likely at least to discuss the idea of holding off on an increase. Next week's meeting is a big one in that the FOMC not only will make a decision on rates but also will update its projections for the future, including its outlook for GDP, unemployment and inflation. "Undoubtedly, they're discussing it. The question is will they be worried perhaps that that nurtures fear?" she said. "They should telegraph [before the meeting] to the market that they're going to pause, or that they're going to continue fighting inflation. This is all up for discussion."

Managing the message