Dow futures jump 300 points as regulators announce backstop of SVB depositors: Live Updates
Stock futures jumped Sunday evening after regulators announced a plan to backstop all the depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and make additional funding available for other banks.
S&P 500 futures gained 1.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by 310 points.
All Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday, according to a joint statement from the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and the FDIC.
"Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," the joint statement said.
The Federal Reserve said it is creating a new Bank Term Funding Program aimed at safeguarding deposits The facility will offer loans of up to one year to banks, saving associations, credit unions and other institutions.
"This action will bolster the capacity of the banking system to safeguard deposits and ensure the ongoing provision of money and credit to the economy," the Fed said in a statement. "The Federal Reserve is prepared to address any liquidity pressures that may arise."
Along with the facility, the Fed said it will ease conditions at its discount window, which will use the same conditions as the BTFP.
The major indexes are coming off a losing week after the collapse of SVB sent shockwaves through the stock market. The Dow on Friday dropped 345 points, or 1.07%. The S&P 500 shed 1.45% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.76%. All of the major averages posted weekly losses, with the Dow finishing its worst week since June.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note fell sharply last week, posting its biggest 2-day drop since 2008 as SVB's shutdown sparked a flight to safer assets like government bonds.
On Friday Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by regulators after massive withdrawals a day earlier created a bank run. Investors are now monitoring news out of Washington, waiting to see how regulators will manage the fallout.
Elsewhere, investors are watching various economic reports this week. Tuesday's consumer price index report on Tuesday is the last major inflation data release ahead of the Fed's next meeting, ending March 22. February retail sales and the producer price index are also on deck.
"For the week ahead, it's going to be about how fear and economics play out," said Amit Sinha, head of multi-asset design at Voya Investment Management. "If the market feels that SVB is an isolated event, then the fear and contagion driven selling may abate. And if that happens then it's all back to the Fed and inflation."
Regulatory backstop for SVB failure aimed at protecting the economy, officials say
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg issued a joint statement Sunday night explaining their reasoning for devising a plan to backstop depositors and protect financial institutions with money at Silicon Valley Bank.
"We are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," the statement said. "This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth."
Silicon Valley Bank failed Friday, marking the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. This then raised concern over other banks that could be seeing similar risks.
"The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry," the officials said in a statement.
"Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe," they added.
— Fred Imbert
Cryptocurrencies jump with stock futures, even after closure of Signature Bank
Bitcoin and ether climbed with stocks as U.S. regulators unveiled a plan to assure depositors at Silicon Valley Bank would get their money after the bank's spectacular collapse Friday.
Bitcoin and ether each jumped about 7% after 6:30 p.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics.
The moves came even as New York's Signature Bank was closed by the New York State Department of Financial Services Sunday, according to a joint statement by the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC.
Signature was the second-largest bank to the cryptocurrency industry, next to Silvergate Bank, which collapsed last week.
— Tanaya Macheel
Gold hits highest level in more than a month as uncertainty over SVB's uncertainty
Gold futures for April delivery popped more than 1% in early trading, reaching their highest levels since Feb. 9. The precious metal, often seen as a safe haven in times of market volatility and uncertainty, was last at $1,896 per ounce.
— Fred Imbert, Gina Francolla
Futures jump after regulators announce backstop of SVB depositors
Futures extended their gains just before 6:30 p.m. ET after U.S. regulators unveiled a plan to stem the damage from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
Dow futures were last higher by 297 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures advanced 1.2%.
— Tanaya Macheel
SVB's demise highlights 'deteriorating' conditions for tech and biotech companies, Trivariate Research says
"This is going to be a bad stretch for equities, with multiple contraction likely until more of the overall the non SVB-issues are understood," Trivariate Research's Adam Parker wrote in a research note Sunday.
Parker had already downgraded health-care stocks at the beginning of the year, but now he's even more cautious on biotechnology stocks and he's underweight technology.
SVB's demise points to "deteriorating" underlying conditions for biotech and select tech companies, he said. The declining deposit base at SVB is an illustration of "decelerating fundamentals in these parts of the economy."
Parker also said it's "prudent" to sell financials because some companies will be taking another look at their banking exposure, which could lead to further instances of big withdrawls as soon as Monday.
—Christina Cheddar Berk
Ed Hyman says Fed should pause rate hikes amid SVB shock
Widely followed economist Ed Hyman said the Federal Reserve should consider pausing interest rate hikes partly due to the financial shock brought on by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
"It might be a good idea for the Fed to pause," Hyman of Evercore ISI said in a note Sunday, citing the SVB failure along with slowing inflation data. "If the Fed were to pause and inflation were to accelerate, they could easily tighten again."
— Yun Li, John Melloy
First Republic says its 'capital remains strong'
First Republic Bank said in a letter to clients on Sunday that its "capital remains strong" and "significantly higher than regulatory requirements."
"We stand ready to process transactions and wires, fund loans, answer questions and serve your overall financial needs – as we do every day," the letter said.
First Republic caters to high-end clients and businesses, and has a below average level of retail deposits as percentage of its assets — though not to the extent that SVB did.
The letter, from executive chairman Jim Herbert and CEO Mike Roffler, said that First Republic has over $60 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve. The bank had $176 billion in total deposits as of Dec. 31.
Shares of the bank fell nearly 15% on Friday.
— Jesse Pound
PNC decides not to bid on Silicon Valley Bank
PNC Financial Group has decided against bidding on Silicon Valley Bank as regulators struggled to find a buyer for the failed bank's assets, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based bank sent an initial notice of interest to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp for a deal for SVB and held brief and preliminary discussions with the agency, the source said. However, after conducting initial due diligence, PNC informed the FDIC on Saturday that it decided not to move forward, the source said.
— Yun Li
SVB failure could mean Fed ends tightening cycle sooner, Ed Yardeni says
Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni said in a note that the Silicon Valley Bank's failure could lead the Federal Reserve to wrap up its rate hiking campaign sooner than expected.
"If the Silicon Valley Bank run is that something, it could mean tightening ends sooner and bond yields have peaked," wrote the president of Yardeni Research. "We can't say for sure that's the case but can say the debacle should keep the tech sector mired in its rolling recession for longer."
"While the SVB crisis doesn't change our economic and stock market outlooks for now, it adds uncertainty until resolved in a way that minimizes systemic shock," he added.
Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI echoed Yardeni's remarks, noting that it "might be a good idea for the Fed to pause."
"If the Fed were to pause and inflation were to accelerate, they could easily tighten again," Hyman said.
— Fred Imbert
Stock futures open higher
Stock futures opened higher on Sunday evening as investors awaited details on the next steps in the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 134 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%.
— Tanaya Macheel