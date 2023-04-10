Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may cause a drop in credit scores for some borrowers

The Biden administration's sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans may have an unintended, though hopefully temporary, consequence for some people, experts say.

"For many borrowers, it will cause their credit scores to drop," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Here's why: Throughout the three-year pause on federal student loan payments, borrowers' accounts have been reported to the credit bureaus as current, Kantrowitz said. (Payments are currently scheduled to restart by September.)

On-time payments help boost people's scores.

"Payment history is the most important factor in the credit scoring formula," said Ted Rossman, senior analyst at Bankrate.com.

If the Supreme Court rules that the relief plan is legal and can go into effect, however, millions of borrowers will have their student debt balances wiped out entirely and lose out on that positive reporting, Kantrowitz said.

Of course, a temporary dip in a credit score will not likely matter much to someone getting thousands of dollars in debt forgiveness. Also, those who still have a balance after the cancellation won't see a drop if they pay their bills on time.