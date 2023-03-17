What's at stake — by the numbers — as Supreme Court weighs student loan forgiveness

There's no precedent in recent history for the sweeping federal student loan forgiveness policy President Joe Biden is trying to carry out.

A look at the math of the program shows how deep the relief could be for borrowers, many of whom were struggling before the Covid pandemic — when the economy was in one of its healthiest periods.

Since then, federal student loan payments have been on hold for three years. Biden had hoped to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for tens of millions of Americans before resuming the bills, but his policy soon faced a barrage of legal challenges, and its fate now rests with the Supreme Court.

The outcome of the justices' decision could have dire consequences on families, said Thomas Gokey, co-founder of the Debt Collective, a national union of debtors.

"For many people, this is life and death," Gokey said. "What's at stake is being forced to choose between paying for student loans or being able to buy groceries, make rent and pay medical bills."

Here's what's on the line, by the numbers.