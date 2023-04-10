That $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit may soon be harder to get. Here are 2 workarounds

Jackyenjoyphotography | Moment | Getty Images

It may soon be tougher for consumers to get a $7,500 federal tax credit when buying a new electric vehicle, due to U.S. Department of the Treasury rules set to take effect in about a week. But there's good news for prospective buyers: Those willing to buy a used EV or lease a new one may qualify for separate tax breaks that are generally easier to claim, tax experts said.

Why the new EVs credit may be harder to claim

$4,000 credit for used EVs has fewer conditions

Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Inflation Reduction Act also created a tax credit for consumers who buy used electric or fuel-cell vehicles. The tax break for used cars, which took effect in 2023, is worth $4,000 or 30% of the sale price, whichever is less. This "previously owned clean vehicles credit" doesn't carry any of the manufacturing rules tied to new EVs — amounting to a potential workaround for consumers who are in the market for an electric vehicle and want to maximize their tax savings. "If the new vehicle you want isn't eligible [for the $7,500 credit], you might be able to save some money [by buying a used EV] and get a tax credit," said Ingrid Malmgren, policy director at Plug In America.

watch now

The used vehicle credit applies to a broad selection of cars, she said. Consumers can consult an IRS list to verify which used vehicles qualify. Here are some of the major criteria for cars and consumers to qualify for the credit: The car must be purchased from a licensed dealer.

The car's model year must be at least 2 years old.

The sale price must be $25,000 or less.

It's only available to individuals, not businesses.

Buyers are ineligible for a credit if their annual income exceeds certain thresholds: $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples filing a joint tax return. Buyers assess income for the year in which they acquired the car or the prior year, whichever is less. (Income is measured as "modified adjusted gross income." You can consult these FAQs to determine how to calculate modified AGI.) Those income limits are "much lower" than the one that applies to the $7,500 tax credit for new vehicles, however, said Katherine Breaks, a managing director in KPMG's tax credit and energy advisory services group. The income thresholds associated with new cars are double those for used EVs. Both the new and used credits are nonrefundable, meaning car buyers need to have a tax liability to get any value from the tax breaks.

"If I don't have $4,000 of tax liability, what's the tax credit worth to me? Not much," Breaks said of the used-vehicle credit. Starting in 2024, however, a new mechanism will kick in for new and used cars whereby buyers can transfer their tax credits to dealers — perhaps allowing dealers to turn the tax break into a point-of-sale discount for consumers instead of a benefit that can only be claimed when filing an annual tax return, experts said. The IRS plans to issue additional guidance about this transfer provision.

A $7,500 tax break for leasing a new EV

Matt Cardy | Getty Images News | Getty Images