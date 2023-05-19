IRS reveals 2024 health savings account limits. What to know about the 'significant increase,' says advisor

The annual contribution limit for health savings accounts, or HSAs, will soon get a sizable boost due to inflation, the IRS announced this week.

For 2024, the yearly limit for self-only HSA plans is rising to $4,150 from $3,850 in 2023, and the cap for family plans is jumping to $8,300 from $7,750. The catch-up contribution for savers age 55 and older remains at $1,000 each, bumping the total deposit limit for a couple of older individual savers to $10,300

It's a "significant increase" when compared with historic HSA inflation adjustments, according to Ashton Lawrence, a certified financial planner and director at Mariner Wealth Advisors in Greenville, South Carolina.