Investors have access to more actively managed exchange-traded funds. Here's how they may help during market volatility

Amid ongoing market volatility, actively managed exchange-traded funds may have a place in your portfolio. Most ETFs, which trade throughout the day like stocks, are passively managed — which means a fund's performance generally mirrors the ups and downs of whichever index it tracks. A small but growing share, however, are employing active management, which means there's a professional at the helm picking the investments. "We're in an environment, I believe, where active management is more important than ever," said Holly Framsted, Capital Group director of ETFs, who spoke at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit.

"That's making sure you have a manager who can really weather the volatility we're seeing and make shifts at the portfolio level," Framsted said. The S&P 500 Index, a broad measurement of how U.S. stocks are faring, is down more than 21% — bear market territory — from its Jan. 3 high of 4,796.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off year to date by more than 16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has lost more than 30% this year. With inflation still running hot, interest rates rising and concerns that a recession is looming, volatility is expected to continue.

There's more than $6 trillion invested in ETFs, according to Fidelity Investments. For investors, the appeal of ETFs can lie in their liquidity (intraday trading) and tax-efficiency (less likely to have capital gains), as well as in their transparency (holdings disclosed daily in passive ETFs). In contrast, traditional mutual funds — whether actively managed or index funds — can only be bought and sold once daily, after the market's 4 p.m. Eastern time close. They also are more prone to generating capital gains (which are distributed to the fund's shareholders), and they generally disclose their holdings just quarterly. For passive ETFs, a couple of drawbacks are that they may not offer protection against downside risk, and they also don't give investors a way to pursue better-than-average returns, generally speaking.