Worth the money: 3 self-care gifts under $75 to make your loved ones’ lives easier

From the frazzled parent to the overworked boss, we all know someone in our lives who deserves a little extra TLC. To encourage your friends and family to add some rest and relaxation to their calendar, CNBC Make It compiled three staff-approved products that make perfect self-care gifts — and at price points under $75, they won't break the bank either.

1. Nidra eye mask

I hate sleep masks. So uncomfortable, and they never hold their position on your face overnight. Except, that is, the Deep Rest Eye Mask from Nidra ($25), which I bought very begrudgingly... before using it rigorously during my summer travels. When I realized I'd accidentally left it on an airplane, I was shocked to feel a genuine pang of sadness. You know I'll buy a replacement before my next road trip or red-eye flight. — Cameron Albert-Deitch, Success Editor

2. Sunrise alarm clock

I never thought I could be a morning person until I got my sunrise alarm clock from Amazon ($30). Basically, you set the time you want to wake up, and the device mimics a sunrise that reaches its brightest point at the time you've set. Long gone are the days of waking up in a state of panic due to my jarring phone alarm clock. Now, it feels more like a gentle welcome into a new day, and I start my days in a better mood. I love the different brightness and sound settings too (I usually choose nature/bird sounds). Highly recommend! — Cheyenne DeVon, Money Reporter

3. Day Designer daily planner