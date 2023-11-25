1 in 3 Gen Z borrowers can't afford to go home for the holidays because of student loan payments

Some members of Gen Z may not make it home for the holidays this year.

With federal student loan payments having resumed in October, 32% of Gen Z Americans — those ages 18 to 26 — with student debt say they won't be able to afford to travel home for the holidays on top of their payments, a recent Credit Karma survey found.

More than 1 in 4 borrowers say their payments are making the holidays unaffordable altogether, Credit Karma found. Nearly 1 in 3 borrowers say they wish the holidays were canceled because of the cost.

Of those who are planning to go home, many have their parents to thank. Just over a third of Gen Zers overall say they're relying on mom and dad to pay for their travel.

However, receiving familial help isn't the reality for many. The majority of Gen Zers, 66%, plan to take on debt to get through the holiday season, Credit Karma found. About 33% of those planning to take on debt cite traveling to see their family and friends as the reason.

"While the holidays are often considered to be a happy time of the year, they can cause a lot of financial stress to those struggling to make ends meet," Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, tells CNBC Make It.