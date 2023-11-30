Remove 1 word from your workplace vocabulary, says bestselling author Simon Sinek: ‘We’re all guilty of this’

Chances are good that you've used the word "underperformer" at work before.

Stop doing that, bestselling author and leadership expert Simon Sinek said earlier this month at the 2023 World Business Forum summit.

Most people's definition of an underperformer is far too loose, said Sinek. When asked how to deal with people who are struggling at work, he summed up his advice into three words: give them grace.

"Underperformance is sometimes obviously a condition of the people we hire. Of course, we [might] hire poorly, and sometimes we make mistakes," he said. "[But] sometimes, underperformance is a condition of the work environment that they're in."

And once someone gains that label, it sticks — whether they deserve it or not.

"We're all guilty of this," said Sinek, adding: "What ends up happening is, all we do is think about them and treat them as an underperformer. All we do is notice the things that they get wrong … correcting minor things over and over and over again, to the point where we completely destroy their confidence."

Here's his advice for what to do instead.