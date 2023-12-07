Here's what's on the menu at McDonald's new CosMc's spinoff restaurant

McDonald's is promising that the menu at its new CosMc's restaurant will be out of this world.

The fast food giant, which this week announced that the spinoff brand would be opening its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, has revealed the full roster of menu items for the concept.

McDonald's calls CosMc's a "beverage concept," with a menu designed to cater to what customers looking for an afternoon pick-me-up.

That means there's no Big Mac or french fries to be found at CosMc's. Instead, the restaurant will serve a large array of beverages and treats "with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts."

The drink menu will feature dozens of new beverages, including lattes, slushes and teas unavailable on the regular McCafe menu.