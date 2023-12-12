Shohei Ohtani just signed a $700 million contract—here's why he's only making $2 million next season

Shohei Ohtani shocked the baseball world twice this week.

The first shock came when he shattered records by signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The second was when reports emerged that the 29-year-old two-time MVP would only be taking home a fraction of that amount over the life of the deal, deferring the remaining $680 million until after he has hung up his spikes.

A deferral of that magnitude is unheard of. Instead of receiving $70 million per year for the next 10 seasons, All-Star hitter and pitcher will reportedly only collect $2 million annually over that span, according to The Athletic.

Starting in 2034 — when he will be 39 years old — and going until 2043, Ohtani will receive $68 million per year.

That means that the Japanese slugger's earnings over the next 20 years will look like this:

2024: $2 million

$2 million 2025: $2 million

$2 million 2026: $2 million

$2 million 2027: $2 million

$2 million 2028: $2 million

$2 million 2029: $2 million

$2 million 2030: $2 million

$2 million 2031: $2 million

$2 million 2032: $2 million

$2 million 2033: $2 million

$2 million 2034: $68 million

$68 million 2035: $68 million

$68 million 2036: $68 million

$68 million 2037: $68 million

$68 million 2038: $68 million

$68 million 2039: $68 million

$68 million 2040: $68 million

$68 million 2041: $68 million

$68 million 2042: $68 million

$68 million 2043: $68 million

The deal, the structure of which reportedly came from Ohtani himself, will give the Dodgers more financial flexibility to continue building a competitive team around him during his prime playing years.

But that doesn't mean Ohtani will only be living off of $2 million per year for the next decade. The phenom is one of the highest-paid athletes in sports off of endorsements alone, raking in a reported $50 million annually.

His sponsors include Japanese watchmaker Seiko as well as Fanatics and Topps. Earlier this year, he signed a long-term endorsement deal with New Balance.

That said, by the time all is said and done, Ohtani will be baseball's all-time leader in on-field earnings. He earned just over $42 million during his six seasons with the Angels.

