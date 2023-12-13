Get rid of the 'feedback sandwich'—use this 1 sentence instead, says Wharton psychologist Adam Grant

One of the most common forms of feedback in the workforce needs to disappear, says organizational psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant.

"The feedback sandwich doesn't work," Grant tells CNBC Make It. That echoes his comments last week at The Collaborative, a conference he hosted in New York alongside performance coaching company BetterUp, where he suggested ditching the method entirely: "It does not taste as good as it looks."

In a feedback sandwich, someone delivers a piece of criticism in between two positive observations, in an attempt to make the reprimand more palatable. You might start by complimenting your colleague's work ethic, deliver a criticism about their tardiness and then praise their overall work quality.

Eighty-six percent of U.S. workers have received a feedback sandwich, and 95% have given one, according to a survey by performance management software company Perform Yard. They do lead to better performance in comparison to simple corrections or no feedback at all, research shows.

But Grant, a professor of management and psychology at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, advises against them. Here's why, and what he recommends using instead.