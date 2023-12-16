47-year-old learned to cook in prison—now his California restaurant brings in over $1 million a year

Ali Elreda believes in second chances — and he's grateful for his own.

Elreda learned to cook in prison. He was convicted in 2009 for "intent to distribute" cocaine, according to court documents, and spent nearly six years behind bars between 2007 and 2013. Now, the 47-year-old runs a restaurant in Downey, California, named Fatima's Grill after his 19-year-old daughter.

Fatima's Grill, which opened in 2016, serves up a fusion of Mediterranean and Mexican-American cuisines — think a "shawarma crunch wrap" with meat, cheese and a layer of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The food pays tribute to Elreda's Lebanese-American background and the heavily Latino community where he was raised in nearby Bell, California.

The menu items' bright colors and flavor combinations made Fatima's Grill a viral hit on social media, where the restaurant boasts 1.4 million total followers between TikTok and Instagram. It grew popular enough to become a franchise business in 2021: Six new locations have opened across Southern California, New York and Texas.

The original location brought in $1.1 million in total revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. It barely missed being profitable, but has come out ahead in past years — and is on track to bring in as much as $1.8 million in 2023, Elreda says.

A majority of Elreda's income comes from franchise royalties and fees now anyway, he adds. He declined to share specific figures, citing contractual obligations — but he notes that he's not slowing down, with plans to enter Atlanta and Cleveland next year. Further down the road, he's eyeing Canada, he says.

"Being able to walk in and pull the doors open at an out-of-state location is just a dream come true," says Elreda.