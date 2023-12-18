Former CIA agent shares her No. 1 secret to a highly productive and successful week

I never enjoyed working on Mondays. Even when I was at the CIA, and waking up at dawn was something I looked forward to, I would still feel a bit down by Sunday morning because Monday was just around the corner.

So as soon as I became my own boss, I started canceling Mondays. I slept until I naturally woke up (which was never later than 8 a.m.), dabbled in and out of work, and didn't obsess over getting things done.

At first, it felt lazy, self-indulgent and wrong. But I soon realized that one of the biggest perks of working for myself is that I get to create my own schedule.

Now, I limit my expectations for the day and use Mondays as a warm-up for the rest of the week — and I've never been more productive.