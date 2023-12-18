38-year-old earns up to $120,000 a year working for herself—her top 2 tips if you want to go freelance

Laura Gariepy spent 10 years working in corporate human resources before she realized she needed to make a change.

Her salary was enough for her to live comfortably while investing a good portion toward early retirement. But when she experienced a death in the family, she realized that her company's values and hers didn't necessarily align.

"I had three days of bereavement leave," Gariepy, 38, tells CNBC Make It. "I thought, 'This is unacceptable. How many more times is this going to happen between now and when I reach [financial independence]?'"

Gariepy quit her job and temporarily lived off cash reserves and money she had originally earmarked for early retirement.

"I said, 'OK, I have this money in the bank. Instead of leaving it there until I'm retirement age, I'm going to quit my job and give myself some space to figure it out,'" she says.

She started blogging about her sabbatical and the financial steps she took that allowed her to do it. Soon, she was asked to contribute a post to a financial blog, a gig that, unexpectedly, paid.

"It was a total 'aha' moment for me," Gariepy says. "I've always liked to write. I said, 'If I can replicate this enough times, I can earn a living.'"

Gariepy says it took a little over a year from that first paid post to build enough freelance work to replace her corporate salary. These days, she continues to work as a freelance writer and makes between $75,000 and $120,000 a year, depending on how much she works. She also coaches those looking to follow in her footsteps through her site, Before You Go Freelance.

The biggest thing her clients overlook when starting out?

"You don't go from your present circumstance to your ideal circumstance just because you decide to make that transition," Gariepy says. "There's a lot of work to be put in to make that happen. And there has to be a total mindset shift from employee to entrepreneur."