This 29-year-old brings in more than $600,000 a year without a college degree—here's how

Jenny Nguyen's artwork sells for as much as $500 to Hollywood's elite — even though it vanishes in a matter of weeks. Nguyen, 29, is a celebrity nail artist and the owner of JennPaintt Nail Lounge in Los Angeles, where she offers a range of services, from manicures to eyelash extensions. But her most popular offering is nail art: Using different types of gel paint, polish, gemstones, stickers and other supplies, Nguyen can create an intricate cloudscape or a bouquet of spring flowers across someone's fingertips. The designs typically last two to three weeks. Some of Nguyen's most famous clients include Paris Hilton and Hailey Bieber, but her salon is open to non-celebrities, too. Her designs have also been featured in ad campaigns for companies like Apple, Converse, and Chanel. In 2022, her salon brought in over $600,000, according to tax documents reviewed by CNBC Make It — a number that Nguyen expects to surpass before the end of 2023, given how much her customer base has grown.

During a busier week, Jenny Nguyen estimates that she clocks between 80 and 100 hours on the job. Andrew Evers

Leaving New York for Los Angeles

Nguyen studied education at Hofstra University in New York, but left college her junior year to work full-time and help her parents financially support her three younger siblings, who all lived in New York at the time. She first moved to Los Angeles in 2019, seeking a respite from New York's harsh winters. At the time, Nguyen was a substitute teacher for a public school district and had planned to continue her teaching career in Los Angeles. "But I wasn't making enough money teaching," Nguyen recalls. She knew she wanted to try a new job, in a new industry, but didn't know what, exactly, she should do next. So, she decided to try working for herself. "I was always drawn to entrepreneurship because I'm very competitive, very bossy and I'd rather work for myself than listen to other people tell me what to do," she says. Then, the pandemic hit. "I follow a lot of nail artists on Instagram, so while I was at home in lockdown, I kept seeing it on my feed, and I thought to myself, 'Why not give it a try?'" says Nguyen.

Building a six-figure business from scratch