The 10 best U.S. companies to work for in 2024, according to Glassdoor

If you're looking for a better job in 2024, consider a career in tech, finance or consulting.

The companies with the happiest, most successful employees are concentrated in these three industries, according to new research from Glassdoor.

On Wednesday, Glassdoor released its annual list of the Best Places to Work for 2024, ranking companies with at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews on the jobs site. Each organization was rated on a 5-point scale for its career opportunities, compensation, culture, senior management and work-life balance, among other factors.

Glassdoor's researchers evaluated millions of employee reviews and insights about companies submitted on the site between October 2022 and October 2023 for the ranking.

For the second year in a row, technology, finance and consulting had the most winners on the top companies list, although the tech sector had a diminished presence on this year's ranking, appearing with 31 companies represented, down from 41 the year prior.

Employees' priorities haven't changed much in recent years, says Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor. A supportive environment, competitive pay, transparent leaders and ample career growth opportunities continue to be top priorities, he adds.