27-year-old quit her six-figure job to become a TikTok star—her business brought in $1 million last year

Hannah Williams hit a number of milestones in 2023 — the 27-year-old ex-data analyst married her husband and business partner, James Daniels; landed on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list; and, in the first full year of running her business, Salary Transparent Street, brought in just over $1 million in revenue. Williams recognized she had a smash hit on her hands when TikTok videos of her asking strangers how much money they make started going viral in early 2022. She realized she could monetize the idea through brand partnerships, and within a few months, Williams and Daniels quit their six-figure 9-to-5s to dive into their own business full-time. "Part of me is still kind of shocked at how big the number is," Williams says of crossing the $1 million mark. "But then at the same time, I'm like, that was a lot easier than I thought it was at the start of the year," she adds. In 2024, she has her sights set on bringing in $2 million. The majority, 97%, of that revenue comes from brand partnerships with big names like Indeed, Capital One and The Knot, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It, while about $30,000 came from creator funds via YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Taking a $75,000 pay cut to grow to $1 million

Despite the accomplishment, Williams is quick to note that running a business with $1 million in revenue doesn't mean she herself is flying high — she's making a little more than she did working for an employer full-time, and her household earnings have taken a dip.

As a founder, there's been situations where I've had to take less to make sure that my business can last in the long run. Hannah Williams Co-founder, Salary Transparent Street

Williams was earning $115,000 as a senior data analyst before quitting her job to run Salary Transparent Street full-time in 2022. That year, she paid herself roughly $150,000. In early 2023, Williams says she bumped her salary up to $200,000. But by mid-year, her accounting team suggested she reign things in if she wanted to expand her team to grow the business. "As a founder, there's been situations where I've had to take less to make sure that my business can last in the long run," Williams says. "And the only reason that that's worked out for me is because I have set up a really successful budget for myself and my family. I don't live beyond my means. Even though technically I have a million-dollar business, I haven't changed my lifestyle in any way." Williams has since brought her salary down to $125,000 per year. Daniels takes a $65,000 salary to work part-time hours as a videographer. Daniels's pay was also deliberately thought out, Williams says. As much as she'd want to pay her co-founder his previous salary of $112,000, "I want to be careful about not just paying people more because they're family versus what their market rate is," she explains. "If for whatever reason James wants to go do something else down the road, it'll be bizarre to now be like, 'Oh, we have to hire a new videographer for 20 hours a month at $112,000.'" The couple makes roughly $37,000 less today compared with two years ago. It's "challenging to the budget," Williams says, "but I think we're very comfortable." She adds that Williams receives disability payments from the military "that helps sustain us," but "by all means, we're still making a little under $200,000 as a household. I'd love more, but I can't complain with what I have. I live a good life."

Hard lessons of being the boss