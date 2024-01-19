Biden administration plans to slash overdraft fees at big banks: 'I call it exploitation,' president says

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday proposed a set of new rules that would slash the fees banks charge customers for withdrawing more than the available funds in their account. Americans have paid an estimated $280 billion in overdraft fees since 2000, according to data from the consumer watchdog agency. Over the same period, major banks have steadily boosted profits. "For too long, some banks have charged exorbitant overdraft fees — sometimes $30 or more — that often hit the most vulnerable Americans the hardest, all while banks pad their bottom lines," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Banks call it a service — I call it exploitation." However, banking groups and some on Capitol Hill think the rules would limit a service that many financially vulnerable Americans rely on. The proposal now faces a lengthy regulatory approval process, a period during which the public can provide feedback. For now, the proposed changes are set to take effect in October 2025. Here's what it means for you.

The proposed changes

The move is part of the Biden administration's larger ambition to tamp down on what it calls "junk" fees charged by everyone from retirement plans to ticket sellers, an initiative that has generally had bipartisan backing. Overdraft fees affect some 23 million households in a given year, and the proposed cutbacks would save Americans about $3.5 billion annually, the CFPB says. Much of that money would theoretically return to the pockets of lower income bank customers: Consumer Reports says 8% of bank customers generate nearly 75% of banks' revenue from such fees. The new rules, which only apply to banks with $10 billion or more in assets, would force financial institutions to treat overdraft coverage the same way they treat credit cards and other loans. That means, if a consumer is able to overdraw the account, the bank must provide clear disclosures about the rules and limit fees in the first year. The rule would also limit the amount banks could charge. Fees can either be commensurate with what it costs banks to provide them, or consistent with a benchmark fee between $3 and $14 — instead of the $35 some banks charge now. The average overdraft fee is about $26, according to Bankrate.

What new rules mean for consumers