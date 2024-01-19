37-year-old Microsoft Excel world champion: Here are my best spreadsheet tips for budgeting and productivity

Andrew Ngai is a 37-year-old Australian actuary with an unexpected side gig: Microsoft Excel world champion.

Ngai has competed against fellow Excel enthusiasts since 2018, and won his third straight Excel championship at Las Vegas' HyperX Esports Arena last month, taking home a prize of $3,000. His competitors have bestowed him with the nickname "The Annihilator," a play on his name's pronunciation and a reference to his dominance.

The heated competition was streamed live online by YouTube and ESPN so viewers around the world could watch Ngai — who estimates he's won up to $12,000 overall since he started competing — build spreadsheets to solve case studies in under 30 minutes.

Those challenges have ranged from creating complicated financial models to, in one case, analyzing fictional asteroid mining data from a space-themed multiplayer role-playing game called Eve Online.

Ngai, a Sydney-based director at consulting firm Taylor Fry, uses Excel in his day job analyzing risk for clients — but he learned it the same way most people do, by Googling tips and tricks online. You don't have to be an actuary or Excel champion to use the software to become more productive at work or create a budget that can save you money, he says.

Here are Ngai's top tips for Excel users at any level of expertise to use the program for budgeting and productivity: