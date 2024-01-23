41-year old CEO and mom: I’m the first millionaire in my family—here are 3 things I’m still frugal about

Rachel Rodgers is the founder and CEO of Hello Seven and the author of "We Should All Be Millionaires."

Growing up, no matter how hard my parents worked, it would take just one unexpected medical bill or car repair to wipe out our savings. Teetering on the edge of poverty was a scary way to live, so when I became a parent, I was determined to end the cycle. In 2010, I started a practice specializing in intellectual property law for small business owners. As my clients began asking for more wealth building advice, the firm evolved into a coaching business. In 2017, the company generated seven figures for the first time. Today, I'm a mom of four, wife, CEO and multimillionaire. As a Black woman, I've created generational wealth for my kids and their kids. But my goal isn't just to be a millionaire — it's to stay one. Here are three things I'm still exceptionally frugal about.

1. My time

To me, frugality is about being intentional, starting with how I spend my time. For years, I constantly gave it away for free. Then one day, I looked at my calendar and wondered, "Who put all these pointless meetings here? Oh right. Me!" Now I say no to 99% of the requests I get. I only say yes if it will bring me a significant amount of money, energy, time or joy. Before my phenomenal assistant Bethany adds anything to my calendar, I ask myself a few questions: Is this something that only I can do?

Can a teammate handle it just as well, if not better? Will it help my company achieve its mission?

Will this generate more resources for me, my family or my business?

Will it serve our community and impact lives?

2. My family vacations

I love business class for work trips, but when it comes to vacations, I've learned that a higher price tag doesn't always mean more fun. I once booked an expensive house in Hawaii for a week. The view was stunning, but everything was perfectly manicured, gated and cut-off from the community. There was no culture. So a few days in, we left the resort, drove an hour south, and visited a farmers' market. We got delicious food for $10, browsed through handmade jewelry and watched local families enjoy their weekend. We experienced Hawaii in a completely different way, and it was easily my favorite day. This year, I booked a family whale watching trip for $2,500. We'll stay in a tent on the beach (I paid $300 extra for my own toilet) and drink coffee out of a thermos. I could afford something more expensive, but I know the memories we'll have during this trip will be priceless.

3. My casual clothes