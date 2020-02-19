'It's hard to frugal your way to early retirement,' says self-made millionaire who retired at 34

An abundance mindset can make you rich faster

Life is harder when you only focus on saving money

All those financial gurus who preach that ditching your $5-latte-a-day habit could substantially grow your wealth — and even make you a millionaire, thanks to compound interest — are simply wrong. Let's be realistic: You'd have to forgo a lot of lattes and need a very high annual return to turn those dollar bill savings into $1 million. I'm not saying you should be wasteful with your money. During the initial stages of my early retirement plan, I stayed in on most nights, ate on an incredibly low budget and shared a studio apartment. But that strategy only lasted for so long. Based on my own experience — and from what readers of Financial Samurai, my finance blog, have shared with me — here are some potential downsides of trying to frugal your way to early retirement: You get bored. To save on essentials like housing, food, utilities and transportation, you move from a vibrant metro area to a cheaper city. But after some time, things get dull and you start to miss the tremendous amount of culture, diversity and entertainment that were once at your fingertips.

To save on essentials like housing, food, utilities and transportation, you move from a vibrant metro area to a cheaper city. But after some time, things get dull and you start to miss the tremendous amount of culture, diversity and entertainment that were once at your fingertips. You get lonely . While the benefits of relocating to a place with low costs of living is nice, you find it hard to meet new people. (Trust me, the older you get, the truer this becomes.) As a result, your social life slowly dwindles, along with your network of friends and contacts that took years to build.

. While the benefits of relocating to a place with low costs of living is nice, you find it hard to meet new people. (Trust me, the older you get, the truer this becomes.) As a result, your social life slowly dwindles, along with your network of friends and contacts that took years to build. Living arrangements become uncomfortable . To save on rent, you and your partner decide to live in a shoebox apartment. But everything is so cramped that you begin to feel suffocated. Also, because there isn't enough room for personal space, you both find yourselves bickering more than usual.

. To save on rent, you and your partner decide to live in a shoebox apartment. But everything is so cramped that you begin to feel suffocated. Also, because there isn't enough room for personal space, you both find yourselves bickering more than usual. You miss out on real estate gains . Since renting a place is initially cheaper than buying, you talk yourself into doing the former. But this ultimately means missing out on homeowner advantages like fixed-rate mortgages, tax incentives, equity buildup and profits after selling. While real estate isn't for everyone and doesn't always guarantee wealth, the return on rent is always zero.

. Since renting a place is initially cheaper than buying, you talk yourself into doing the former. But this ultimately means missing out on homeowner advantages like fixed-rate mortgages, tax incentives, equity buildup and profits after selling. While real estate isn't for everyone and doesn't always guarantee wealth, the return on rent is always zero. You make less money . Typically, one of the biggest benefits of living in a high-cost city is having access to a wealth of job opportunities with higher pay. If you leave for a cheaper area, those options are no longer available. My advice? Tough it out; stay for as long as possible so you can earn your maximum income potential. Then start thinking about whether it makes sense to move.

. Typically, one of the biggest benefits of living in a high-cost city is having access to a wealth of job opportunities with higher pay. If you leave for a cheaper area, those options are no longer available. My advice? Tough it out; stay for as long as possible so you can earn your maximum income potential. Then start thinking about whether it makes sense to move. You miss the window for having kids . I've met a lot of couples who delayed starting a family in order to save money — only to find that, once they've hit their late-40s, their ability to naturally conceive has plummeted. They then have to spend tens of thousands of dollars on medical treatments. But even so, there's no promise things will work out as planned.

. I've met a lot of couples who delayed starting a family in order to save money — only to find that, once they've hit their late-40s, their ability to naturally conceive has plummeted. They then have to spend tens of thousands of dollars on medical treatments. But even so, there's no promise things will work out as planned. You can't afford to have kids. Most people don't realize that raising children requires a tremendous amount of time and money — until they do the math and discover that the hundreds of dollars saved doesn't come close to what they need to support a child. Even if you don't have the financial resources, but decide to become parents anyway, you can kiss early retirement goodbye. (My wife and I have two kids and pay $2,380 per month for a platinum healthcare, not to mention the monthly childcare and preschool expenses — which, depending on where you live, can easily cost up to $2,500 per child.)

The smarter early retirement strategy