"When we first started Bluemercury in 1999, we had little capital to build the business. My husband and co-founder, Barry Beck, and I used to take the pens and pads of paper they offered in hotel rooms and at conferences so we didn't have to pay for office supplies.

I still have this habit. At a recent leadership conference, the gifts were Moleskine journals, which many guests left on the tables. I picked up six extras for our office! I can't help but remember the old days of no cash flow."

—Marla Beck, co-founder and CEO of Bluemercury, which was acquired by Macy's for $210 million; creator of M-61 Skincare and Lune+Aster cosmetics