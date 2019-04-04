Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake recently told CNBC using artificial intelligence (A.I.) to create in-app algorithms helped boost the company's earnings. The algorithms lifted Stitch Fix's net revenue per client by six percent year-over-year.
When you're at the top of the mountain, there isn't a status quo to reference or a path to follow; you're the one blazing the trail. It's a distinct leadership trait at the C-suite level, but you don't need to spend years climbing the ladder to acquire the same foresight.
Instead, reap the benefits now by mapping out five, 10 or even 20 unconventional solutions to your current business quandary. You'll have a greater chance of successfully solving your problems by doing so. When your entrepreneurial muscles does this type of heavy lifting on a regular basis, you'll soon be able to master "thinking outside the box" more nimbly, which will put you at the front of the pack.
David Neagle is the founder of Life Is Now, Inc., a leadership coaching company. David's coaching has expanded to more than 30 countries, and his work has been featured in Forbes, CBS, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, Inc., and Entrepreneur. He's also the best-selling author of "The Millions Within." Follow him on Twitter
