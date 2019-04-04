Things won't always turn out the way you expected them to. Most startups fail — 90 percent of them, research finds. Many of your ideas might not work. People may give up on you. But successful people don't let any of those things get in their way. Instead, they learn from their failures.

When Bezos launched Amazon in 1994, he only gave himself a 30 percent chance of success. "That's actually a very liberating expectation, expecting to fail," he told Time magazine in 1999, when they crowned him as Person of the Year.

Indeed, the Amazon founder has had his fair share of failures, from the Fire smartphone to Amazon Wallet, but he never stopped taking chances in the pursuit of success.

"If you're going to take bold bets, they're going to be experiments," he said on stage at Business Insider's Ignition Conference in 2014. "And if they're experiments, you don't know ahead of time if they're going to work. Experiments are by their very nature prone to failure. But a few big successes compensate for dozens and dozens of things that didn't work."