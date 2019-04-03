How much of your life — your health, your achievements, your skills — are influenced by the sheer power of your mind?

As it turns out, the answer is a lot. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon, journalist and professor at Emory University's School of Medicine recently appeared as a guest on Deepak Chopra's new podcast series, "Infinite Potential," where the two discussed how we can rewire our brains to achieve great success in life.

"Our brain is its own galaxy. We've only begun to understand what it is capable of," said Dr. Gupta. "It's quite possible that combinations of neurochemicals can stimulate what we think of as consciousness and thought awareness." (Neurochemicals are small organic molecules that participates in neural activity.)

As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Gupta spent years training his hands and mind to say calm under pressure. In his field of work, getting nervous during a procedure can lead to many disasters.

Just by changing your thoughts, he explains, you can modulate your heart rate, blood pressure and immune system. That said, if you want to be a high achiever, you must train your brain to think in a way that sets you up for success.