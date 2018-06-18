How Anne and Susan Wojcicki's parents raised the founder of 23andMe and the CEO of YouTube

Starting from a young age, Anne Wojcicki developed that fierce independence.

"Figure skating was an example of independence for me," Wojcicki explains to CNBC Make It. "So my parents hate my ice skating past. They really did not … they thought I should play tennis, they thought I should do something else. They did not like that I was a figure skater, so my parents told me, 'If you want to skate, you pay for it yourself.'"

So Wojcicki won fundraising competitions every year to get her skates and she exchanged babysitting for lessons.

"In some ways, it was the first example of me being stubborn where I said like, 'I know that you don't want me to do this. You want me to do tennis, and I'm not going to. I'm going to skate, and I'm going to figure out my own way to do it whether you support me or not,'" she says.

The Wojcicki sisters' parents also expected them to go to college, work hard and contribute to society, Anne Wojcicki says.

"My parents were really clear like you should do something that's meaningful in the world. And I look at the Stanford campus community and the people I grew up with were people who did things that were meaningful. They weren't necessarily financially successful, but they were contributing to society in some way — and so there was always that sense ... you should contribute, you should give back. ... your children should look at you and be proud," Wojcicki says.

"I felt pressure that I knew I had to go to college. I knew that my parents would be disappointed if I didn't put in my best," says Wojcicki. "But I never felt pressure that like, 'oh, you have to go to Yale or you have to go and do something amazing."'

Finding success

Anne Wojcicki launched 23andMe in 2006 and since then, the founder has had to lean into resilience she learned from her mom, in particular, she says. In 2013, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled the spit-DNA kits 23andMe was offering were not "analytically or clinically validated." The same year, she separated from the father of her children, now ex-husband Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google (now a subsidiary of the parent company, Alphabet).

"It was a bad year," Wojicki told the Times.

"My mom is utterly the believer, like she can get anything done," she told the Times. "She had a real fighter mentality growing up, and I feel that was how we were raised. We're all super-comfortable in controversy. My mom's like, 'Listen, a lot of really bad stuff happened in my life. You either let that control you or you make the rest of your life great.'"

Starting in 2015, 23andMe sold "carrier status" reports for 36 diseases that would inform a potential parent if they have a risk of passing certain conditions along to their children. And as of April 2017, 23andMe received FDA approval for a $199 test to allow patients to find out of they have a genetic risk for a selection of diseases, including Parkinson's or Alzheimer's. Currently, for $99, a customer can receive information about their ancestry and where their relatives lived around the world, too. (These tests are on sale for $139 and $69, respectively, on the company's website as of Monday.)