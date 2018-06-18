How Anne and Susan Wojcicki's parents raised the founder of 23andMe and the CEO of YouTube

Anne Wojcicki, 44, is co-founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer genetics testing company 23andMe, which has raised almost $500 million in funding since being launched in 2006 and is valued at $1.8 billion. One of her sisters, Susan Wojcicki, 49, is the CEO of YouTube and previously was a senior vice president at Google. And another sister, Janet Wojcicki, 48, is both an anthropologist and an epidemiologist with a Ph.D. and a master's in public health and is an assistant professor at the University of California in San Francisco and a Fulbright scholar.
That's a power-packed trio of sisterhood. So what was it like growing up in the Wojcicki household?
"My parents gave us a lot of freedom and a lot of independence," Anne Wojcicki tells CNBC Make It. "There was a lot of independence. ... We had freedom to go around the neighborhood, we had freedom to make decisions."
It was that sense of independence that inspired Anne to launch 23andMe, what she saw as a radically different approach to the health-care industry. "I wanted to have a company that was, frankly, somewhat rebellious and was going to inspire people to try to really be healthier," Wojcicki told Y Combinator's Sam Altman in April.
Growing up Wojicicki
The Wojcickis' father, Stanley, fled Poland when he was 12 in 1949 when the Communists took over the country, and their mother, Esther, was born to a family of poor Orthodox Russian Jews who moved immigrated to New York in the 1920s, according to a 2017 New York Times profile of Anne Wojcicki.
Susan was born in Santa Clara, California, and Janet and Anne were born in Palo Alto. When the Wojcicki sisters were kids, in Silicon Valley, Stanley was chairman of the physics department at Stanford University. (He's now professor of physics emeritus. Esther is a celebrated and beloved journalism teacher at Palo Alto High School.) The girls grew up on the university's campus.