Duolingo's CEO Luis von Ahn said his company has struggled with how to reconcile its mission of making education free and accessible to everyone, while also making money to build a sustainable business. "This has been a source of tension at Duolingo," he said. "How can we make it so that providing free education isn't at odds with us earning the revenue we need to keep the company running and provide returns to investors?" After five years of trying different revenue models, von Ahn said they've found a combination of ads and in-app purchases that work and support the larger vision of the company.

For others, people are the biggest challenge.

Tom Siebel, the billionaire founder of software company Siebel Systems, which merged with Oracle in 2006, is now CEO of Internet of Things start-up C3 IoT. He said success always hinges on human capital.

"The way people work today differs drastically from my Siebel Systems and Oracle days, when the employee base consisted primarily of baby boomers who shared similar perspectives and sources of motivation," said Siebel. "C3 IoT is composed of baby boomers, Gen Xers and millennials, creating a richer, more complex tapestry of values and goals. ... Given the rate of technological change we are facing, you need to find and attract people who are agile, who like to learn, who have a book in their hand, who want to solve the previously unsolvable."

Thinx CEO Maria Molland Selby stressed the value of smart hiring, saying without the right people even the best ideas will fail. "Specifically, hire only for what you need right now. If you hire someone too senior or if you hire for a role that isn't absolutely essential, it will likely cause issues in terms of being able to get things done quickly and efficiently. It also will be costly not just in terms of the bottom line but also on the culture as well."



Like Noto at SoFi, Selby stepped into her role in the wake of a CEO ouster. Thinx's founder and former CEO, Miki Agrawal, was pushed out last year following accusations of sexual harassment and a culture of bullying and inappropriate conduct under her leadership. So far, Selby has met the challenge of steering Thinx into its next stage as a company, codifying employee policies and focusing on rebuilding the culture. "Always take skill set and culture fit into account," Selby said.