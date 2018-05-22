Think about this: There are more than 1 billion people in India that use a cellphone, yet a large percentage of the population is considered unbanked. That combination is what's fueling Ezetap. The Bangalore-based company has developed a technology that allows merchants to accept payments via anything — be it smartphones, physical cards, online payments and digital wallets, to name a few. Ezetap's software is used by more than 200,000 merchants in India, and the company is processing more than $135 million in transactions monthly, eight times more than it was at the start of 2016. Ezetap says it's on track to triple its volume over the next 18 months.

Read More: FULL LIST: 2018 DISRUPTOR 50

The electronic payments space is quickly becoming crowded. In its region, Ezetap competes with Paytm, a company backed by Alibaba and Softbank, as well as MobiKwik. But investors have faith in the company. It's raised $51 million so far from JS Capital and Social Capital and claims it is adding 1.8 million users to its platform each month.