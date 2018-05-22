Veritas Genetics, the genome company, takes DNA all the way. Unlike competitors such as 23andMe, which provides only limited information based on a fraction of your DNA, Veritas is the first company to offer consumers and physicians whole genome sequencing and interpretation — meaning that it looks at all 6.4 billion DNA molecules in the human body. And it does it for under $1,000.

Read More: FULL LIST: 2018 DISRUPTOR 50

The company's flagship product is called myGenome, and it screens 40,000 genes for more than 1,200 clinically relevant conditions, including those related to cancer, cardiovascular disease and immune and neurological disorders. It can also tell you if you're likely to have an adverse reaction to more than 200 drugs that treat conditions such as depression, asthma and diabetes, to name a few.

The company was co-founded in 2014 by genetics pioneer George Church. He worked on the Human Genome Project — the first initiative to map all genes in the human genome. Veritas claims that its price point, the easy access of the test and its comprehensiveness will make it the gold standard for genetic testing. The myGenome kit requires a prescription from a doctor (unlike 23andMe), but otherwise the process is the same. Patients order the company's saliva-collection kit, gather a sample and then mail the kit and saliva sample back to the company. From there a report is generated and sent back to your smartphone or computer. The results can be reviewed with a physician or one of the company's genetic counselors.

In December the company launched myGenome in Canada and the U.K. and will soon offer the kits in five more countries. Veritas has raised $45 million so far from investors, including Philab Holdings, Trustbridge Partners and Lilly Asia Ventures.