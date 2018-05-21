You know those mobile ads that pop up when you're using your favorite app? Well, InMobi specializes in making them less intrusive and more user-friendly. The company was started in India in 2007 — not exactly great timing or location, said co-company founder Amit Gupta. Back then, venture capital money was scarce and investors weren't exactly clamoring for internet companies from India. InMobi pressed on, and today it's one of the world's largest independent mobile advertising platforms for mobile marketers. Basically, what the company does is take information such as location and app interests to deliver ads that align with a user's interest.

The company has partnerships with more than 30,000 apps and claims that is has reached more than 1 billion devices worldwide. Earlier this year it acquired AerServ, a programmatic ad network company, for $90 million and opened a new office in Los Angeles. The acquisition will enable the company to focus on video ads as well. The company, which says it is profitable, has raised $320 million in funding from SoftBank Capital and Kleiner Perkins Caufield, among others.