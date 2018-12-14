Get ready for the $200 billion IPO shakeup in 2019

Two recent deals in the initial public offering market show the problem that Uber, Lyft and other multibillion-dollar private Silicon Valley companies, such as Airbnb, Palantir Technologies and Slack, will face if they proceed with IPOs in 2019: finding a deal price that investors will support rather than pummel right from the first day of trading.

With all three major U.S. stock indexes ending last week in correction, and more economists forecasting a recession by 2020, these IPO candidates — some already filed and some just rumored — are racing against both a softening stock market and a recession clock for deals that in all could reach more than $200 billion in valuation.

Moderna Therapeutics went public in the largest biotech offering ever earlier this month, raising more than $600 million. It didn't price at the high end but rather the mid-end of its range, and shares of Moderna have been destroyed since, down roughly 20 percent since it opened.

Tencent Music gave the market a minor surprise by getting its deal done this week among the volatile market conditions and economic weakening in China, its home base. To succeed, Tencent had to price at the low end of its range, $13, a concession that has led to shares holding close to the $13 level in their first few days of trading. No pop that is customary for post-IPO first trades (18.7 percent for IPO first-day trades on average from 1980 to 2017), but no tanking.

Uber, Lyft, Palantir and Slack — all which have spent multiple years on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list — are considering IPOs that, according to recent reports, could reach a combined valuation over $200 billion, with Uber getting most of it: Uber ($120 billion), Lyft ($15 billion to $20 billion), Palantir ($41 billion), Airbnb ($31 billion) Slack ($7 billion).

Yet the companies need to weigh what investors will bear in terms of pricing. Some reports have insinuated that Uber and Lyft may be rushing to get deals done — both recently filed confidentially for IPOs. But the truth may be that their time to go public has simply come and they were never going to get to choose the perfect market conditions.

"I don't like the narrative that 'they know it is the top,'" said Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, which provides IPO research and manages IPO ETFs. "It takes time for these companies to go through the process. It is hard going public, and it very well may be that they were working on IPOs all year."

Smith said 2017 or the first half of 2018 might have been a better time to get an IPO done, but venture investors want an exit, and pricing pressure on deals is the price these highly valued start-ups may have to pay.

"Venture investors want an exit after a decade," Smith said. Uber launched in 2010. "There is a market for every company that wants to go public, and for the very large ones there is a bigger market, but there may be price pressure," Smith said. "We are seeing that in deals getting done now. Look at Moderna."

"It is entirely conceivable that all these companies — Uber, Lyft, Palantir, Slack and Airbnb — go public. Private investors want a liquidity event," said Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida and IPO expert. "It is the lifecycle of these companies, not the market today. These are mature unicorns," he said, using the term that has become synonymous with a start-up valued at over $1 billion.

An Airbnb spokesman referred to comments made in the past by co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky that the company will be ready to IPO in 2019, but that does not mean it will.

Uber, Palantir and Slack declined to comment. Lyft did not respond to a request for comment.