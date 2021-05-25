CNBC Disruptor 50
The 2021 CNBC Disruptors are 50 private companies at the epicenter of a changing world, poised to emerge from the pandemic as the next generation of billion-dollar businesses.
These are the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

In the ninth annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC highlights the private companies leading out of the pandemic with business models and growth rates aligned with a rapid pace of technological change. 

Investors have taken notice that the companies on the 2021 Disruptor 50 list have become critical players in fundamental economic and consumer transformations. A majority of the CNBC Disruptor 50 are already billion-dollar businesses. Thirty-four disruptors are unicorns that have already reached or passed (in some cases far surpassed) the $1 billion valuation mark — 10 of the companies on this year's list are worth at least $10 billion. 

The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $72 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied Disruptor 50 valuation of more than $388 billion. While technologies including AI, 5G, cloud computing and the Internet of Things are key to many companies making the 2021 Disruptor 50 list, the sectors they are upending are widespread, from financial services to health care, biotech, education, food, media, agriculture and transportation.

1RobinhoodWall Street's frenemy
2StripeThe GDP of the Internet
3DiscordThe Internet chat room, re-imagined
4SentinelOneA SolarWinds saving grace
5Didi ChuxingYour $100 billion IPO is on the way
6BrexGiving credit to the start-up economy
7MarqetaPlaying their cards right
8ChimeSoftware as a bank
9TytoCareUrgent care delivered virtually
10ElevateBioBuilding a deep lab bench
11K HealthThe health care app will see you now
12ConvoyFreight's neural network
13Checkout.comTransactional relationships
14Indigo AgTop soil
15SnykSniffing out open-source flaws
16TempusInforming the precision clinician
17Lineage LogisticsCold comfort
18GojekSoutheast Asia's super-app
19CLEARKeep the line moving
20TALAThe underserved deserve credit
21FlutterwaveHelping Africa's small business soar
22ThrasioTransforming the Amazon economy
23Relativity SpaceEngineering an interplanetary future
24Impossible FoodsBeyond possible
25AMP RoboticsRobots recycle better
26NeteeraA sixth sense in medicine
27Cockroach LabsDeep inside enterprise cloud data
28Cityblock HealthBecause everyone deserves good health care
29UdacityGraduating a new generation of skilled labor
30ApeelGood preservatives
31Sight DiagnosticsSee the whole picture in two drops of blood
32CybereasonFighting the dark side
33ClubhouseThe new sound of social
34Sila NanotechnologiesMaking EV batteries better is no small thing
35BestowDigital transformation comes to life (insurance)
36GopuffWhen you need stuff ASAP
37DatabricksThe next Snowflake?
38RippleMaking waves in crypto regulation
39PlaidThe gateway to Venmo, Robinhood, Coinbase
40NubankLatin America's big bank challenger
41FlexportSupply chain economics
42Flock FreightCarbon-smart truckloads
43Eat JUSTThe egg and the chicken
44MovandiMaking 5G a broader reality
45FootprintJust three words for you: No more plastic
46AirtableCode for non-coders
47BlocPowerFighting climate change block-by-block
48PatreonHow the creative class gets paid
49Guild EducationEducation as a benefit
50HealNew ideas in home-based health care