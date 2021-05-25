25. AMP Robotics

For all the feel-good good recycling in blue bins does for your soul, the economics of recycling — especially the global scourge of disposable and single-use plastic — remains a challenge to make work as a business model.

It is not an exaggeration to say the global recycling industry has been in a crisis. And that crisis has been profiled everywhere from NPR to John Oliver. Low oil prices have major implications for the plastics sector, and in the past few years, China led a move by many nations to put restrictions on imports of recyclables, a big blow to the sector.

The more recent crisis of Covid-19 has not helped. Municipal budget cutbacks, corporate finance officers looking for every last non-essential line item to cut, and waste management companies forced to keep workers away for health safety — all occuring while consumers were using more disposable packaging than ever.

AMP Robotics thinks that technology, specifically AI and robotics, is a big part of the answer to making the sustainability-minded business of recycling one that is economically sustainable.