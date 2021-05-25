37. Databricks

An economic crisis can be bad for the software sector. Corporate clients cut back on vendors and the boom times for start-ups trading at high sales multiples can quickly end.

San Francisco-based Databricks, which was doubling its revenue on an annualized basis ahead of Covid-19, could have suffered that fate in a previous era. But the pandemic's influence on how we work and live accelerated the adoption of cloud services at a previously unimaginable clip.

Now the company — which is used by corporate clients most often to clean up large volumes of data in data visualization software such as Salesforce-owned Tableau, and prepare it for analysis — is on pace to generate $1 billion or more in 2022 revenue.

Databricks' success has been predicated on helping companies implement a version of Apache Spark, an alternative to the Hadoop technology for storing lots of different kinds of data in massive quantities. It removes the hassle of configuring and updating third-party software and doesn't require clients to copy data into its software in order to work with it. Instead, data can stay where it already is, such as in Amazon Web Services' widely used S3 object-storage system, and Databricks can still crunch the data.

It is also increasingly helping organizations deploy artificial intelligence models.