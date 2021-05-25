CNBC Disruptor 50
The 2021 CNBC Disruptors are 50 private companies at the epicenter of a changing world, poised to emerge from the pandemic as the next generation of billion-dollar businesses.
A look back at the CNBC Disruptor 50: 9 years, 233 companies

2020 was a record-setting year for CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, despite initial concern that IPO activity and global M&A would stall due to the pandemic. In all, 14 companies from the 2020 list made their private-market exit — more than ever before in a year's time. Among those were some of the biggest in CNBC Disruptor 50 history, including Coupang, Airbnb, Snowflake, Coinbase and UiPath.

Sixty-five of the 233 companies named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list over the past nine years have become public companies through an IPO, direct listing or SPAC merger (a few have been acquired since). In all, 34 past disruptors have been acquired by large public incumbents, including deals in the past year made by American Express, Charles Schwab and The Carlyle Group.

Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on each of the 233 start-ups to make the list between 2013 and 2021. Read more about the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and how we chose it.

KEY:
I = ineligible due to company age
A = acquired
P = public
X = shut down

*In 2013 the CNBC Disruptor 50 was an unranked list.

Company2021 rank2020 rank2019 rank2018 rank2017 rank2016 rank2015 rank2014 rank2013 made the list*Material changes
23ANDME--467125--YesAnnounced plans to merge with VG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in February 2021
3D ROBOTICS--------Yes-
ADYENPPP16-----IPO on June 13, 2018
AEREOXXXXXXX7YesBankrupt as of November 21, 2014; It was later purchased by DVR company TiVo for $1 million in March 2015
AFFIRMP2333------IPO on January 13, 2021
AIRBNBP417312541YesIPO on December 10, 2020
AIRTABLE46-36-------
AMP ROBOTICS25---------
ANGELLIST-------26--
APEEL30344848------
APPTIOAAAPP--30-IPO on September 23, 2016; Acquired by Vista Equity Partners on November 11, 2018
ATLASSIANPPPPPP--YesIPO on December 10, 2015
ATTABOTICS-38--------
AUDAX HEALTHAAAAAAAAYesAcquired by United Health Care on February 19, 2014
AURIS HEALTHAAA46-----Acquired by Johnson & Johnson on February 12, 2019
BEAUTYCOUNTERA48-------Acquired by The Carlyle Group on April 13, 2021
BESTOW35---------
BETTER.COM-15-------Announced plans to merge with Aurora Acquisitions Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in May 2021
BETTERMENT------3645--
BILL.COMPP-----37-IPO on December 12, 2019
BIRCHBOX------4350--
BLIPPARXXX-30919--Entered into administration in UK court and laid off all employees on December 18, 2018; Its assets were later acquired by Candy Capital in January 2019
BLOCPOWER47---------
BLOOM ENERGYPPP-2363--IPO on July 25, 2018
BLUE APRONPPPP42----IPO on June 29, 2017
BOKUPPPP----YesIPO on November 20, 2017
BOXPPPPPPP-YesIPO on January 23, 2015
BREX6---------
BRIGHTROLLAAAAAAA27-Acquired by Yahoo on November 11, 2014
BROMIUMAA------YesAcquired by HP on September 19, 2019
BUTTERFLY NETWORKP32-------IPO on February 19, 2021 via a merger with Longview Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
BUZZFEED--------Yes-
C3.AIP375032-----IPO on December 9, 2020; Formerly known as C3 IoT
CASPERPP8------IPO on February 6, 2020
CASTLIGHT HEALTHPPPPPPPPYesIPO on March 17, 2014
CHARGEPOINTP------12-IPO on March 1, 2021 via a merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
CHECKOUT.COM13---------
CHIME825--------
CIRCLEUP--------Yes-
CITYBLOCK HEALTH28---------
CLEAR193922-------
CLOUDERAPPPPP14---IPO on April 28, 2017
CLOUDFLAREPP---24---IPO on September 13, 2019
CLUBHOUSE33---------
COCKROACH LABS27---------
COHESITY--32-------
COINBASEP--10--3135-Direct stock listing on April 14, 2021
CONVOY124711-------
COOL PLANET ENERGY SYSTEMS-------25--
COUPANGP2-------IPO on March 11, 2021
COURSERAP421422610---IPO on March 31, 2021
CROWDSTRIKEPP-2711----IPO on June 12, 2019
CYBEREASON32---------
CYLANCEAAA-940---Acquired by Blackberry on November 16, 2018
DAQRIXX---15---Shut down in September 2019
DARKTRACEP--34-----IPO on April 30, 2021
DATABRICKS3736--------
DATAMINR-----43-13--
DAVE-26--------
DEEZER-----36----
DIAMOND FOUNDRY-----33----
DIDI CHUXING53024------
DISCORD3---------
DOCUSIGNPPPP39-1329-IPO on April 27, 2018
DOLLAR SHAVE CLUBAAAAA-37--Acquired by Unilever on July 19, 2016
DOMOPPP-29----IPO on June 29, 2018
DOORDASHP1218------IPO on December 9, 2020
DRAFTKINGSPP----45--IPO on April 24, 2020 via a merger with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
DRAWBRIDGEAA-4024----Acquired by Microsoft/LinkedIn May 29, 2019
DROPBOXPPPP3642624YesIPO on March 23, 2018
DUOLINGO-422835------
EAT JUST4321----2436-Formerly known as Hampton Creek Foods
ECOMOTORSXXXX---22-Shut down in September 2017.
ELEVATE BIO10---------
ELLEVEST--4524------
ETSYPPPPPPP3YesIPO on April 1, 2015
EZETAP---19163----
FANATICS--2545------
FLEXPORT41-24-------
FLIRTEY---29------
FLOCK FREIGHT42---------
FLUTTERWAVE21---------
FONI------40-Ineligible due to age beginning in 2021
FOOTPRINT45---------
FOURSQUARE----46---Yes-
FULLSCREENAAAAAAA21-Acquired by Otter Media/Chernin Group/AT&T on September 22, 2014
GENBANDAAAA--22--Merged with Sonus Networks on May 23, 2017
GETAROUND--------Yes-
GINGER.IO--------Yes-
GINKGO BIOWORKS-44192177---Announced plans to merge with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in May 2021
GITHUBAAA492248206-Acquired by Microsoft on June 4, 2018
GOJEK1810--------
GOPUFF3622--------
GOODRXP206------IPO on September 23, 2020
GRAB-16464----Announced plans to merge with Altimeter Growth Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in April 2021
GREENSKYPPP-17----IPO on May 24, 2018
GUILD EDUCATION4945--------
GUSTO------26--Formerly known as ZenPayroll
HACKERRANK------30---
HEAL5013--------
HEALTHY.IO-19-------
HEARSAY SOCIAL------39---
HOTELTONIGHTAAA-----YesAcquired by Airbnb on March 7, 2019
HOUZZ--433161111---
HUMACYTEIII--37---Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
IEX----21-----
ILLUMIO---4432-----
IMPOSSIBLE FOODS244927---42---
INDIGO AGRICULTURE143118------
INMOBI--1241------
INRIXII------YesIneligible due to age beginning in 2020
INSTACART-----50----
INTARCIA THERAPEUTICSIII---29--Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
JAUNTAA--2547---Acquired by Verizon on September 30, 2019
KABAMAAAAA---YesAcquired by Netmarble on January 25, 2017
KABBAGEA2414--35---Acquired by American Express on August 17, 2020
K HEALTH1135--------
KICKSTARTER-------49Yes-
KLARNAI5---833--Ineligible due to age beginning in 2021
KUMU NETWORKS-------44--
KYMETA-------46Yes-
LANZATECHI431526-13---Ineligible due to age beginning in 2021
LEMONADEP1737------IPO on July 2, 2020
LENDING CLUBPPPPPPP33YesIPO on December 11, 2014
LIGHTSAIL ENERGYXXXX----YesShut down in January 2018
LINEAGE LOGISTICS17---------
LISNR--4122-4512---
LIVEUAA------YesAcquired by Francisco Partners and Industrial Growth Partners on May 28, 2019
LUMINARP--47-----IPO December 3, 2020 via a merger with Gores Metropoulos, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
LYFTPPP5227---IPO on March 29, 2019
MAKERBOTAAAAAAAAYesAcquired by Stratasys on June 19, 2013
MARQETA733--------
MEDIUM-----26----
MICROSEISMICIII-----YesIneligible due to age beginning in 2019
MODERNA THERAPEUTICSPPP-184118-IPO on December 7, 2018
MONGODBPPPP27192742-IPO on October 19, 2017
MOTIF INVESTINGAA---44234-Acquired by Charles Schwab on May 7, 2020
MOVANDI4414--------
NARRATIVE SCIENCE------46---
NAUTO--40-------
NEBULAXXXXXXX31-Shut down on April 1, 2015
NEST LABSAAAAAAAAYesAcquired by Google on January 13, 2014
NETEERA269--------
NEXMOAAAAAA-39-Acquired by Vonage on May 5, 2016
NEXTDOOR------49---
NIANTIC--38------
NUBANK40---------
NUTANIXPPPPP-44--IPO on September 30, 2016
OKTAPPPPP38---IPO on April 7, 2017
OPENDOORP-35------IPO on December 21, 2020 via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
OPOWERAAAAAAPPYesIPO on April 4, 2014; Acquired by Oracle on May 1, 2016
OPTOROII----38--Ineligible due to age beginning in 2020
OSCAR HEALTHP--12-171743-IPO on March 3, 2021
OUYAAAAAAA--YesAcquired by Razer on July 28, 2015
PALANTIRPI34338475YesDirect stock listing on September 30, 2020
PATREON48---------
PAYONEER---1340----Announced plans to merge with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in February 2021
PELOTONPP920-----IPO on September 26, 2019
PERSADO----48-----
PERSONAL CAPITALA-----1817-Acquired by Empower Retirement on August 18, 2020
PHONONIC--17-3318----
PICARROIII-----YesIneligible due to age beginning in 2019
PINTERESTPPP3631463532YesIPO on April 18, 2019
PLAID39---------
PROGYNYPP301513----IPO on October 25, 2019
PURE STORAGEPPPPPP1619-IPO on October 6, 2015
QUALTRICSPAA-28----Acquired by SAP on November 12, 2018; IPO on January 28, 2021
QUBOLEA-----48--Acquired by Idera on October 9, 2020
QUIDAA--50----Merged with Netbase and began operating under the combined name ""Netbase Quid"" on January 28, 2020
QUIRKYXXXXXX1518YesBankrupt as of September 22, 2015
REDFINPPPP---34-IPO on July 28, 2017
RELATIVITY SPACE23---------
RENT THE RUNWAY--59--2838Yes-
RETHINK ROBOTICSXXX-----YesShut down in October 2018
RIPPLE3828--------
ROBINHOOD146473843-----
ROOT INSURANCEP18-------IPO on October 28, 2020
SENTINELONE431--------
SHAPE SECURITYAA-----23-Acquired by F5 Networks on January 24, 2020
SHAPEWAYS--------Yes-
SHOPIFYPPPPPPP-YesIPO on May 21, 2015
SIGHT DIAGNOSTICS31---------
SILA NANOTECHNOLOGIES34---------
SIMPLIVITYAAAAA22---Acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise on January 17, 2017
SKILLZP-31-41----IPO on December 16, 2020 via a merger with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
SKYBOX IMAGINGAAAAAAA14-Acquired by Google on June 10, 2014
SLACKAP---239--Direct stock listing on June 20, 2019; Acquired by Salesforce on December 1, 2020
SNAPPPPPP165048-IPO on March 2, 2017; Formerly known as Snapchat
SNOWFLAKEP40-------IPO on September 16, 2020
SNYK15---------
SOFI-82650454925--Announced plans to merge with Social Capital Hedosophia II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in January 2021
SPACEXIII1143021YesIneligible due to age beginning in 2019
SPARKCOGNITION----20-----
SPOTIFYPPPP3525479YesDirect stock listing on April 3, 2018
SQUAREPPPPPP40-YesIPO on November 19, 2015
STRIPE2113434929-15--
SUGARCRMAAA---32--Acquired by Accel/KKR on August 15, 2018
SURVEYMONKEYPPP14153214--IPO on September 26, 2018
SYNACK--42-382021---
TALA2029--------
TEESPRING-----21----
TEMPUS166--------
TEXTIO--16-------
THE REALREALPP-17-----IPO on June 28, 2019
THINX---37------
THRASIO22---------
TRULIOO-27--37-----
TUMBLRAAAAAAAAYesAcquired by Yahoo on May 20, 2013; Sold to Automattic on August 12, 2019
TWILIOPPPPP394147YesIPO on June 23, 2016
TWITTERPPPPPPPPYesIPO on November 7, 2013
TYTOCARE9---------
UBERPPP2191410YesIPO on May 10, 2019
UDACITY29--81012----
UIPATHP50-------IPO on April 21, 2021
UPTAKE--49395-----
VENIAM----3428----
VERITAS GENETICS--4430------
VIRTA HEALTH--29-------
WARBY PARKER----47-102Yes-
WAZEAAAAAAAAYesAcquired by Google on June 11, 2013
WEALTHFRONT------3420Yes-
THE WE COMPANY--323334---Formerly known as WeWork; Announced plans to merge with BowX Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in March 2021
WELAB-11--------
WHATSAPPAAAAAAAAYesAcquired by Facebook on February 19, 2014
WISE--2311--816-Formerly known as TransferWise
XANT.AIII---31---Ineligible due to age beginning in 2020; Formerly known as InsideSales.com
XIAOHONGSHU--10-------
XIAOMIPPP28-----IPO on July 9, 2018
YEXTPPPPP--28-IPO on April 13, 2017
YITU TECHNOLOGY--20-------
ZIPLINE-73925-----Formerly known as Zipline International
ZOCDOCIII-44---YesIneligible due to age beginning in 2019
ZUORAPPPP---11-IPO on April 12, 2018