A look back at the CNBC Disruptor 50: 9 years, 233 companies

2020 was a record-setting year for CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, despite initial concern that IPO activity and global M&A would stall due to the pandemic. In all, 14 companies from the 2020 list made their private-market exit — more than ever before in a year's time. Among those were some of the biggest in CNBC Disruptor 50 history, including Coupang, Airbnb, Snowflake, Coinbase and UiPath.
Sixty-five of the 233 companies named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list over the past nine years have become public companies through an IPO, direct listing or SPAC merger (a few have been acquired since). In all, 34 past disruptors have been acquired by large public incumbents, including deals in the past year made by American Express, Charles Schwab and The Carlyle Group.
Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on each of the 233 start-ups to make the list between 2013 and 2021. Read more about the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and how we chose it.
KEY:
I = ineligible due to company age
A = acquired
P = public
X = shut down
*In 2013 the CNBC Disruptor 50 was an unranked list.
|Company
|2021 rank
|2020 rank
|2019 rank
|2018 rank
|2017 rank
|2016 rank
|2015 rank
|2014 rank
|2013 made the list*
|Material changes
|23ANDME
|-
|-
|46
|7
|12
|5
|-
|-
|Yes
|Announced plans to merge with VG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in February 2021
|3D ROBOTICS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|ADYEN
|P
|P
|P
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on June 13, 2018
|AEREO
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|7
|Yes
|Bankrupt as of November 21, 2014; It was later purchased by DVR company TiVo for $1 million in March 2015
|AFFIRM
|P
|23
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on January 13, 2021
|AIRBNB
|P
|41
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|41
|Yes
|IPO on December 10, 2020
|AIRTABLE
|46
|-
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AMP ROBOTICS
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ANGELLIST
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|APEEL
|30
|34
|48
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|APPTIO
|A
|A
|A
|P
|P
|-
|-
|30
|-
|IPO on September 23, 2016; Acquired by Vista Equity Partners on November 11, 2018
|ATLASSIAN
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO on December 10, 2015
|ATTABOTICS
|-
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AUDAX HEALTH
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by United Health Care on February 19, 2014
|AURIS HEALTH
|A
|A
|A
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Johnson & Johnson on February 12, 2019
|BEAUTYCOUNTER
|A
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by The Carlyle Group on April 13, 2021
|BESTOW
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BETTER.COM
|-
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Announced plans to merge with Aurora Acquisitions Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in May 2021
|BETTERMENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|45
|-
|-
|BILL.COM
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37
|-
|IPO on December 12, 2019
|BIRCHBOX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43
|50
|-
|-
|BLIPPAR
|X
|X
|X
|-
|30
|9
|19
|-
|-
|Entered into administration in UK court and laid off all employees on December 18, 2018; Its assets were later acquired by Candy Capital in January 2019
|BLOCPOWER
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BLOOM ENERGY
|P
|P
|P
|-
|23
|6
|3
|-
|-
|IPO on July 25, 2018
|BLUE APRON
|P
|P
|P
|P
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on June 29, 2017
|BOKU
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO on November 20, 2017
|BOX
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|Yes
|IPO on January 23, 2015
|BREX
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BRIGHTROLL
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|27
|-
|Acquired by Yahoo on November 11, 2014
|BROMIUM
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by HP on September 19, 2019
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK
|P
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on February 19, 2021 via a merger with Longview Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
|BUZZFEED
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|C3.AI
|P
|37
|50
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on December 9, 2020; Formerly known as C3 IoT
|CASPER
|P
|P
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on February 6, 2020
|CASTLIGHT HEALTH
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|Yes
|IPO on March 17, 2014
|CHARGEPOINT
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|-
|IPO on March 1, 2021 via a merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
|CHECKOUT.COM
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CHIME
|8
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CIRCLEUP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|CITYBLOCK HEALTH
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CLEAR
|19
|39
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CLOUDERA
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|14
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on April 28, 2017
|CLOUDFLARE
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on September 13, 2019
|CLUBHOUSE
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|COCKROACH LABS
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|COHESITY
|-
|-
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|COINBASE
|P
|-
|-
|10
|-
|-
|31
|35
|-
|Direct stock listing on April 14, 2021
|CONVOY
|12
|47
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|COOL PLANET ENERGY SYSTEMS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|-
|-
|COUPANG
|P
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on March 11, 2021
|COURSERA
|P
|4
|21
|42
|26
|10
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on March 31, 2021
|CROWDSTRIKE
|P
|P
|-
|27
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on June 12, 2019
|CYBEREASON
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CYLANCE
|A
|A
|A
|-
|9
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Blackberry on November 16, 2018
|DAQRI
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Shut down in September 2019
|DARKTRACE
|P
|-
|-
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on April 30, 2021
|DATABRICKS
|37
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DATAMINR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43
|-
|13
|-
|-
|DAVE
|-
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DEEZER
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DIAMOND FOUNDRY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DIDI CHUXING
|5
|30
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DISCORD
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DOCUSIGN
|P
|P
|P
|P
|39
|-
|13
|29
|-
|IPO on April 27, 2018
|DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|37
|-
|-
|Acquired by Unilever on July 19, 2016
|DOMO
|P
|P
|P
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on June 29, 2018
|DOORDASH
|P
|12
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on December 9, 2020
|DRAFTKINGS
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45
|-
|-
|IPO on April 24, 2020 via a merger with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
|DRAWBRIDGE
|A
|A
|-
|40
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Microsoft/LinkedIn May 29, 2019
|DROPBOX
|P
|P
|P
|P
|36
|42
|6
|24
|Yes
|IPO on March 23, 2018
|DUOLINGO
|-
|42
|28
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EAT JUST
|43
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|36
|-
|Formerly known as Hampton Creek Foods
|ECOMOTORS
|X
|X
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|22
|-
|Shut down in September 2017.
|ELEVATE BIO
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ELLEVEST
|-
|-
|45
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ETSY
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|3
|Yes
|IPO on April 1, 2015
|EZETAP
|-
|-
|-
|19
|16
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FANATICS
|-
|-
|25
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FLEXPORT
|41
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FLIRTEY
|-
|-
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FLOCK FREIGHT
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FLUTTERWAVE
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FON
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2021
|FOOTPRINT
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOURSQUARE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|FULLSCREEN
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|21
|-
|Acquired by Otter Media/Chernin Group/AT&T on September 22, 2014
|GENBAND
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|Merged with Sonus Networks on May 23, 2017
|GETAROUND
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|GINGER.IO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|-
|44
|19
|21
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Announced plans to merge with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in May 2021
|GITHUB
|A
|A
|A
|49
|22
|48
|20
|6
|-
|Acquired by Microsoft on June 4, 2018
|GOJEK
|18
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GOPUFF
|36
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GOODRX
|P
|20
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on September 23, 2020
|GRAB
|-
|16
|4
|6
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Announced plans to merge with Altimeter Growth Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in April 2021
|GREENSKY
|P
|P
|P
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on May 24, 2018
|GUILD EDUCATION
|49
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GUSTO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Formerly known as ZenPayroll
|HACKERRANK
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|HEAL
|50
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HEALTHY.IO
|-
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HEARSAY SOCIAL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39
|-
|-
|-
|HOTELTONIGHT
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Airbnb on March 7, 2019
|HOUZZ
|-
|-
|43
|31
|6
|11
|11
|-
|-
|-
|HUMACYTE
|I
|I
|I
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
|IEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ILLUMIO
|-
|-
|-
|44
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IMPOSSIBLE FOODS
|24
|49
|27
|-
|-
|-
|42
|-
|-
|-
|INDIGO AGRICULTURE
|14
|3
|1
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|INMOBI
|-
|-
|12
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|INRIX
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2020
|INSTACART
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|INTARCIA THERAPEUTICS
|I
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|29
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
|JAUNT
|A
|A
|-
|-
|25
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Verizon on September 30, 2019
|KABAM
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Netmarble on January 25, 2017
|KABBAGE
|A
|24
|14
|-
|-
|35
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by American Express on August 17, 2020
|K HEALTH
|11
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KICKSTARTER
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49
|Yes
|-
|KLARNA
|I
|5
|-
|-
|-
|8
|33
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2021
|KUMU NETWORKS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|-
|-
|KYMETA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|Yes
|-
|LANZATECH
|I
|43
|15
|26
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2021
|LEMONADE
|P
|17
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on July 2, 2020
|LENDING CLUB
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|33
|Yes
|IPO on December 11, 2014
|LIGHTSAIL ENERGY
|X
|X
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Shut down in January 2018
|LINEAGE LOGISTICS
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LISNR
|-
|-
|41
|22
|-
|45
|12
|-
|-
|-
|LIVEU
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Francisco Partners and Industrial Growth Partners on May 28, 2019
|LUMINAR
|P
|-
|-
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO December 3, 2020 via a merger with Gores Metropoulos, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
|LYFT
|P
|P
|P
|5
|2
|27
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on March 29, 2019
|MAKERBOT
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Stratasys on June 19, 2013
|MARQETA
|7
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MEDIUM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MICROSEISMIC
|I
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
|MODERNA THERAPEUTICS
|P
|P
|P
|-
|18
|41
|1
|8
|-
|IPO on December 7, 2018
|MONGODB
|P
|P
|P
|P
|27
|19
|27
|42
|-
|IPO on October 19, 2017
|MOTIF INVESTING
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|44
|23
|4
|-
|Acquired by Charles Schwab on May 7, 2020
|MOVANDI
|44
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NARRATIVE SCIENCE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|-
|-
|-
|NAUTO
|-
|-
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NEBULA
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|31
|-
|Shut down on April 1, 2015
|NEST LABS
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Google on January 13, 2014
|NETEERA
|26
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NEXMO
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|39
|-
|Acquired by Vonage on May 5, 2016
|NEXTDOOR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49
|-
|-
|-
|NIANTIC
|-
|-
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NUBANK
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NUTANIX
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|44
|-
|-
|IPO on September 30, 2016
|OKTA
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|38
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on April 7, 2017
|OPENDOOR
|P
|-
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on December 21, 2020 via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
|OPOWER
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|P
|P
|Yes
|IPO on April 4, 2014; Acquired by Oracle on May 1, 2016
|OPTORO
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2020
|OSCAR HEALTH
|P
|-
|-
|12
|-
|17
|17
|43
|-
|IPO on March 3, 2021
|OUYA
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Razer on July 28, 2015
|PALANTIR
|P
|I
|34
|33
|8
|4
|7
|5
|Yes
|Direct stock listing on September 30, 2020
|PATREON
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PAYONEER
|-
|-
|-
|13
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Announced plans to merge with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in February 2021
|PELOTON
|P
|P
|9
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on September 26, 2019
|PERSADO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PERSONAL CAPITAL
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|17
|-
|Acquired by Empower Retirement on August 18, 2020
|PHONONIC
|-
|-
|17
|-
|33
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PICARRO
|I
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
|P
|P
|P
|36
|31
|46
|35
|32
|Yes
|IPO on April 18, 2019
|PLAID
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PROGYNY
|P
|P
|30
|15
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on October 25, 2019
|PURE STORAGE
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|16
|19
|-
|IPO on October 6, 2015
|QUALTRICS
|P
|A
|A
|-
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by SAP on November 12, 2018; IPO on January 28, 2021
|QUBOLE
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48
|-
|-
|Acquired by Idera on October 9, 2020
|QUID
|A
|A
|-
|-
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merged with Netbase and began operating under the combined name ""Netbase Quid"" on January 28, 2020
|QUIRKY
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|15
|18
|Yes
|Bankrupt as of September 22, 2015
|REDFIN
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|34
|-
|IPO on July 28, 2017
|RELATIVITY SPACE
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RENT THE RUNWAY
|-
|-
|5
|9
|-
|-
|28
|38
|Yes
|-
|RETHINK ROBOTICS
|X
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Shut down in October 2018
|RIPPLE
|38
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ROBINHOOD
|1
|46
|47
|38
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ROOT INSURANCE
|P
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on October 28, 2020
|SENTINELONE
|4
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SHAPE SECURITY
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-
|Acquired by F5 Networks on January 24, 2020
|SHAPEWAYS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|SHOPIFY
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|Yes
|IPO on May 21, 2015
|SIGHT DIAGNOSTICS
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SILA NANOTECHNOLOGIES
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SIMPLIVITY
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise on January 17, 2017
|SKILLZ
|P
|-
|31
|-
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on December 16, 2020 via a merger with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
|SKYBOX IMAGING
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|14
|-
|Acquired by Google on June 10, 2014
|SLACK
|A
|P
|-
|-
|-
|23
|9
|-
|-
|Direct stock listing on June 20, 2019; Acquired by Salesforce on December 1, 2020
|SNAP
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|16
|50
|48
|-
|IPO on March 2, 2017; Formerly known as Snapchat
|SNOWFLAKE
|P
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on September 16, 2020
|SNYK
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SOFI
|-
|8
|26
|50
|45
|49
|25
|-
|-
|Announced plans to merge with Social Capital Hedosophia II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in January 2021
|SPACEX
|I
|I
|I
|1
|14
|30
|2
|1
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
|SPARKCOGNITION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SPOTIFY
|P
|P
|P
|P
|35
|25
|47
|9
|Yes
|Direct stock listing on April 3, 2018
|SQUARE
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|40
|-
|Yes
|IPO on November 19, 2015
|STRIPE
|2
|1
|13
|43
|49
|29
|-
|15
|-
|-
|SUGARCRM
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|32
|-
|-
|Acquired by Accel/KKR on August 15, 2018
|SURVEYMONKEY
|P
|P
|P
|14
|15
|32
|14
|-
|-
|IPO on September 26, 2018
|SYNACK
|-
|-
|42
|-
|38
|20
|21
|-
|-
|-
|TALA
|20
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEESPRING
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEMPUS
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEXTIO
|-
|-
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|THE REALREAL
|P
|P
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on June 28, 2019
|THINX
|-
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|THRASIO
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TRULIOO
|-
|27
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TUMBLR
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Yahoo on May 20, 2013; Sold to Automattic on August 12, 2019
|TWILIO
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|39
|41
|47
|Yes
|IPO on June 23, 2016
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|Yes
|IPO on November 7, 2013
|TYTOCARE
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|UBER
|P
|P
|P
|2
|19
|1
|4
|10
|Yes
|IPO on May 10, 2019
|UDACITY
|29
|-
|-
|8
|10
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|UIPATH
|P
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on April 21, 2021
|UPTAKE
|-
|-
|49
|39
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|VENIAM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|VERITAS GENETICS
|-
|-
|44
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|VIRTA HEALTH
|-
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WARBY PARKER
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47
|-
|10
|2
|Yes
|-
|WAZE
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Google on June 11, 2013
|WEALTHFRONT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|20
|Yes
|-
|THE WE COMPANY
|-
|-
|3
|23
|3
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as WeWork; Announced plans to merge with BowX Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in March 2021
|WELAB
|-
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Facebook on February 19, 2014
|WISE
|-
|-
|23
|11
|-
|-
|8
|16
|-
|Formerly known as TransferWise
|XANT.AI
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2020; Formerly known as InsideSales.com
|XIAOHONGSHU
|-
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|XIAOMI
|P
|P
|P
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO on July 9, 2018
|YEXT
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|28
|-
|IPO on April 13, 2017
|YITU TECHNOLOGY
|-
|-
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ZIPLINE
|-
|7
|39
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as Zipline International
|ZOCDOC
|I
|I
|I
|-
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019
|ZUORA
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|11
|-
|IPO on April 12, 2018