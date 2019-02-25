Etsy jumps after beating on earnings and revenue

Etsy jumped 10 percent in extended trading Monday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

The company reported fourth quarter earnings of $0.32 per share on revenues of $200 million. Analysts had expected EPS of $0.21 on revenues of $194.9 million.

"By making Etsy a great destination for holiday shopping, we delivered strong fourth-quarter results to end an excellent year," CEO Josh Silverman said in a statement. "We kept our focus on improving search and discovery, building trust in the marketplace, expanding our marketing channels, and investing in services that fuel our sellers' success."

Revenue for the fourth quarter grew 46.8 percent from the year-ago period, bolstered by surging marketplace revenue. Services revenue, though growing at a slower rate, still posted a 42 percent year-over-year gain.

The number of active sellers at the end of the quarter was up almost 10 percent from the end of 2017, and the number of active buyers was up almost 20 percent.

Etsy expects 2019 revenues of between $779 million and $797 million.